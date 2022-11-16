DD: STRATEC SE: Dr. Claus Vielsack, Sale of 2,000 STRATEC shares previously acquired by exercising stock options in STRATEC SE. These stock options were granted to the individual in question ...
11/16/2022 | 02:29pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.11.2022 / 20:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Dr.
First name:
Claus
Last name(s):
Vielsack
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
STRATEC SE
b) LEI
529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000STRA555
b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 2,000 STRATEC shares previously acquired by exercising stock options in STRATEC SE. These stock options were granted to the individual in question from the stock option plan in 2018 as a variable compensation component.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
90.59 EUR
181180.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
90.5900 EUR
181180.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2022; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
16.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com