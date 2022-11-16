DD: STRATEC SE: Dr. Robert Siegle, Purchase of 2,500 STRATEC shares due to exercising of stock options in STRATEC SE. These stock options were granted to the individual in question from the ...
11/16/2022 | 02:23pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.11.2022 / 20:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Dr.
First name:
Robert
Last name(s):
Siegle
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
STRATEC SE
b) LEI
529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000STRA555
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 2,500 STRATEC shares due to exercising of stock options in STRATEC SE. These stock options were granted to the individual in question from the stock option plan in 2018 as a variable compensation component.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
56.50 EUR
141250.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
56.5000 EUR
141250.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
11/11/2022; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
