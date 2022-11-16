Advanced search
    SBS   DE000STRA555

STRATEC SE

(SBS)
02:33 2022-11-16 pm EST
90.85 EUR   -1.14%
DD: STRATEC SE: Dr. Robert Siegle, Purchase of 2,500 STRATEC shares due to exercising of stock options in STRATEC SE. These stock options were granted to the individual in question from the ...

11/16/2022 | 02:23pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2022 / 20:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Siegle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STRATEC SE

b) LEI
529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000STRA555

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 2,500 STRATEC shares due to exercising of stock options in STRATEC SE. These stock options were granted to the individual in question from the stock option plan in 2018 as a variable compensation component.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
56.50 EUR 141250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
56.5000 EUR 141250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79337  16.11.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 278 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2022 33,9 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net Debt 2022 17,7 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 1 115 M 1 158 M 1 160 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 449
Free-Float 59,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 91,90 €
Average target price 102,00 €
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcus Wolfinger Chairman-Management Board
Robert Siegle Head-Finance & Human Resources
Georg Heni Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Hiller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Vornhagen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRATEC SE-33.31%1 158
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-18.16%215 186
DANAHER CORPORATION-17.84%196 790
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-27.79%93 357
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.57%60 759
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-21.33%60 153