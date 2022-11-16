DD: STRATEC SE: Marcus Wolfinger, Sale of 3,500 STRATEC shares previously acquired by exercising stock options in STRATEC SE. These stock options were granted to the individual in question ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.11.2022 / 20:25 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Marcus Last name(s): Wolfinger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

STRATEC SE

b) LEI

529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000STRA555

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 3,500 STRATEC shares previously acquired by exercising stock options in STRATEC SE. These stock options were granted to the individual in question from the stock option plan in 2018 as a variable compensation component.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 90.59 EUR 317065.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 90.5900 EUR 317065.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

14/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

