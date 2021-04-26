DGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC POSTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR FIRST QUARTER AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
STRATEC POSTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR FIRST QUARTER AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR
26-Apr-2021 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Birkenfeld, April 26, 2021
Based on preliminary figures, STRATEC expects to report consolidated sales of EUR 72.0 million for the first quarter of
2021 (previous year: EUR 56.5 million), corresponding to constant-currency sales growth of 32.5% compared with the
previous year (nominal: +27.4%). This dynamic growth was driven by, among other factors, ongoing high demand for
molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions, which led to substantial sales growth with Systems and to a very strong
performance in the Service Parts and Consumables business.
Adjusted EBIT for the first quarter of 2021, also based on preliminary figures, is expected to rise year-on-year by
109.4% to EUR 16.0 million (previous year: EUR 7.7 million). The adjusted EBIT margin would then amount to 22.3% (previous
year: 13.6%) and thus exceed the company's original expectations. The margin performance was positively influenced by
factors such as benefits of scale, measures implemented to enhance efficiency (e.g. targeted increase in production
depth at Budapest location), and a strong product mix, including an above-budget performance in the Service Parts and
Consumables business.
Based on persistently high order volumes and updated capacity plans, STRATEC expects its sales performance to remain
highly dynamic in the months ahead as well. In view of this and accounting for the better than expected margin
performance in the first months of the financial year, as well as for risk-adjusted orders and order forecasts for the
second half of the year, the company's Board of Management has decided to raise its financial guidance for 2021. For
the 2021 financial year, STRATEC now expects constant-currency sales growth at least in a high single-digit percentage
range (previously: "at least in a mid single-digit percentage range") and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 17.5% to
18.5% (previously: "around 17.0% to 18.0%").
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, STRATEC continues to observe higher volatility in its customers' order behavior. In the
first quarter of 2021, the company witnessed an overall rise in order forecasts for the second half of 2021. Due to the
additional forecasting uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, however, the higher order forecasts for the fourth
quarter of 2021 in particular are still not incorporated in the above financial guidance.
STRATEC will publish its complete figures for the first quarter as planned on May 7, 2021 and will hold a conference
call (in English) on the same day.
