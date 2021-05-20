Log in
    SBS   DE000STRA555

STRATEC SE

(SBS)
PRESS RELEASE: STRATEC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES SEVENTEENTH CONSECUTIVE DIVIDEND INCREASE

05/20/2021 | 09:52am EDT
DGAP-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
STRATEC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES SEVENTEENTH CONSECUTIVE DIVIDEND INCREASE 
2021-05-20 / 15:50 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
STRATEC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES SEVENTEENTH CONSECUTIVE DIVIDEND INCREASE 
Birkenfeld, May 20, 2021 
At today's Annual General Meeting of STRATEC SE (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX), which was held on a virtual 
basis due to the current situation, the company's shareholders approved all agenda items submitted for resolution with 
clear majorities. 
As proposed, STRATEC will be distributing a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share to its shareholders for the past 2020 
financial year (previous year: EUR 0.84). The distribution total amounts to EUR 10.9 million and will be paid out to 
shareholders via their depositing banks on May 26, 2021. This represents the seventeenth consecutive increase in the 
dividend since payment of the first dividend in 2004. 
Shareholders also approved the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and elected Ebner Stolz 
GmbH & Co. KG, Stuttgart, as auditor for the 2021 financial year. Furthermore, shareholders elected Dr. Rolf Vornhagen 
to the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE, approved the remuneration system for members of the Board of Management, and 
confirmed the remuneration system for the Supervisory Board. 
Shareholders followed the Annual General Meeting in a live stream and had the opportunity to submit questions in the 
run-up to the meeting. They were able to exercise their voting rights both in advance and during the Annual General 
Meeting, whether by postal vote or by authorizing the company's proxies. Overall, 84.5% of the company's share capital 
was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting. 
Further information about the Annual General Meeting can be found at www.stratec.com/agm, where details of voting 
results have also been published. 
ABOUT STRATEC 
STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields 
of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and 
medical applications. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to 
quality assurance. 
The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system 
solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the 
basis of its own patented technologies. 
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and 
are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange. 
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM: 
STRATEC SE 
Jan Keppeler | Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515 
Fax: +49 7082 7916-9190 
ir@stratec.com 
www.stratec.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      STRATEC SE 
              Gewerbestr. 37 
              75217 Birkenfeld 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)7082 7916 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)7082 7916 999 
E-mail:       info@stratec.com 
Internet:     www.stratec.com 
ISIN:         DE000STRA555 
WKN:          STRA55 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1198585 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1198585 2021-05-20

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198585&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 09:51 ET (13:51 GMT)

