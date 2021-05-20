PRESS RELEASE: STRATEC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES SEVENTEENTH CONSECUTIVE DIVIDEND INCREASE

DGAP-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM STRATEC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES SEVENTEENTH CONSECUTIVE DIVIDEND INCREASE 2021-05-20 / 15:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- STRATEC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES SEVENTEENTH CONSECUTIVE DIVIDEND INCREASE Birkenfeld, May 20, 2021 At today's Annual General Meeting of STRATEC SE (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX), which was held on a virtual basis due to the current situation, the company's shareholders approved all agenda items submitted for resolution with clear majorities. As proposed, STRATEC will be distributing a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share to its shareholders for the past 2020 financial year (previous year: EUR 0.84). The distribution total amounts to EUR 10.9 million and will be paid out to shareholders via their depositing banks on May 26, 2021. This represents the seventeenth consecutive increase in the dividend since payment of the first dividend in 2004. Shareholders also approved the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and elected Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, Stuttgart, as auditor for the 2021 financial year. Furthermore, shareholders elected Dr. Rolf Vornhagen to the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE, approved the remuneration system for members of the Board of Management, and confirmed the remuneration system for the Supervisory Board. Shareholders followed the Annual General Meeting in a live stream and had the opportunity to submit questions in the run-up to the meeting. They were able to exercise their voting rights both in advance and during the Annual General Meeting, whether by postal vote or by authorizing the company's proxies. Overall, 84.5% of the company's share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting. Further information about the Annual General Meeting can be found at www.stratec.com/agm, where details of voting results have also been published. ABOUT STRATEC STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality assurance. The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies. Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange. FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM: STRATEC SE Jan Keppeler | Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515 Fax: +49 7082 7916-9190 ir@stratec.com www.stratec.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: STRATEC SE Gewerbestr. 37 75217 Birkenfeld Germany Phone: +49 (0)7082 7916 0 Fax: +49 (0)7082 7916 999 E-mail: info@stratec.com Internet: www.stratec.com ISIN: DE000STRA555 WKN: STRA55 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1198585 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

