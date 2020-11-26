Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stratec SE    SBS   DE000STRA555

STRATEC SE

(SBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

STRATEC : APPOINTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIR

11/26/2020 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Personnel
STRATEC SE APPOINTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIR

26.11.2020 / 16:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC SE APPOINTS NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIR

Birkenfeld, November 26, 2020

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE elected Prof. Dr. Stefanie Remmele as the new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board as of November 26, 2020. Prof. Dr. Remmele is Professor of Medical Technology at Landshut University of Applied Sciences and has been a member of the Supervisory Board at STRATEC SE since 2014. "We are delighted to have gained Prof. Dr. Remmele for the role of the Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and look forward to continuing our strong and successful working relationship", comments Dr. Rolf Vornhagen, Supervisory Board member at STRATEC SE.

Prof. Dr. Stefanie Remmele will succeed the previous Chair, Dr. Frank Hiller. Given the recommendations made in the new version of the German Corporate Governance Code, Dr. Hiller, who is CEO of DEUTZ AG, Cologne, will in future be Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board. The management would like to thank Dr. Hiller for his great commitment to the STRATEC Group in his role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "We are very pleased that Dr. Hiller will continue to contribute his expertise and accompany the board closely in future as well", adds Dr. Rolf Vornhagen.

ABOUT STRATEC
STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
STRATEC SE
Jan Keppeler | Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515
Fax: +49 7082 7916-9190
ir@stratec.com
www.stratec.com


26.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7082 7916 0
Fax: +49 (0)7082 7916 999
E-mail: info@stratec.com
Internet: www.stratec.com
ISIN: DE000STRA555
WKN: STRA55
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1150866

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150866  26.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150866&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about STRATEC SE
10:20aSTRATEC : Appoints new supervisory board chair
EQ
11/25STRATEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11/25STRATEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11/11STRATEC BIOMEDICAL SYSTEMS AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/10STRATEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11/10STRATEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11/09STRATEC BIOMEDICAL SYSTEMS AG : Sell rating from Warburg Research
MD
11/05STRATEC BIOMEDICAL SYSTEMS AG : Warburg Research keeps a Sell rating
MD
11/05STRATEC : With double-digit growth in sales and earnings in first nine months of..
PU
11/05STRATEC : Quarterly Statement 9M|2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 252 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2020 25,9 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net Debt 2020 70,2 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,7x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 1 277 M 1 520 M 1 519 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,34x
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 315
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart STRATEC SE
Duration : Period :
Stratec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 122,80 €
Last Close Price 105,60 €
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Wolfinger Chairman-Management Board
Frank Hiller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Siegle Head-Finance & Human Resources
Stefanie Remmele Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claus Vielsack Director-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEC SE73.11%1 520
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC35.30%177 737
DANAHER CORPORATION41.53%154 308
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.22.87%85 389
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.78.13%59 905
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION8.29%52 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ