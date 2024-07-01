Stratec SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the development and manufacture of fully automated systems based on its own patented technologies for its partners in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. Its business activities are divided into three segments: Instrumentation, which designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; Diatron, which offers systems, system components, consumables, and tests for the low throughput hematology and clinical chemistry applications, and Consumables, which develops and sells scientific materials, such as nucleic acid purification and designs and produces smart consumables in the fields of diagnostics, life sciences, and medical technology. In addition, the Company develops workflow software for networking various analyzer systems, as well as develops and sells scientific materials and technologies.