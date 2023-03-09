Advanced search
STRATEC REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR AND ISSUES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2023

03/09/2023 | 02:10pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
STRATEC REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR AND ISSUES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2023

09-March-2023 / 20:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR AND ISSUES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2023

Birkenfeld, March 9, 2023

Based on preliminary figures, STRATEC expects to report consolidated sales of € 274.6 million for the 2022 financial year (2021: € 287.3 million). This corresponds to a year-on-year reduction in sales by 4.4% (constant currency: -8.3%) and is chiefly due to the previous year’s strong basis for comparison on account of the pandemic. The adjusted EBIT margin for the 2022 financial year is expected to amount to 16.4% (2021: 18.9%). The values for sales and the adjusted EBIT margin are thus at the lower end of the updated financial guidance issued in October 2022 (reduction in constant-currency sales by around 5.0% to 8.0% and adjusted EBIT margin of around 16.5% to 18.5%).

For the 2023 financial year, STRATEC expects to generate constant-currency sales growth of 8.0% to 12.0%, with this being driven in particular by rising growth contributions from system solutions newly launched onto the market. By contrast, the company has recently received significantly lower order forecasts from its customers for a number of established systems and product groups which benefited from high additional demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Management believes that the associated change in the product mix, together with a further rise in input costs due to inflation and the conversion to a new system generation in the veterinary diagnostics business, will have a temporary adverse impact on the margin in the 2023 financial year. STRATEC therefore expects its adjusted EBIT margin to decrease compared with the previous year and to amount to around 12.0% to 14.0%.

To respond to this expected reduction in the margin, the Board of Management has decided to initiate and promptly implement a far-reaching efficiency enhancement program. Details of the associated measures and corresponding earnings improvement potential are expected to be announced during the second quarter of 2023. Furthermore, extended price increases are being reviewed across the product portfolio. The above guidance figures do not yet account for those positive effects of the efficiency program that are already possible or for the extended price increases.

STRATEC will publish its 2022 Annual Report with complete figures on March 30, 2023. A conference call/audio webcast in English will also be held on March 30, 2023.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
STRATEC SE
Jan Keppeler | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515
ir@stratec.com
www.stratec.com

09-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7082 7916 0
Fax: +49 (0)7082 7916 999
E-mail: info@stratec.com
Internet: www.stratec.com
ISIN: DE000STRA555
WKN: STRA55
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1579197

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1579197  09-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579197&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
