STRATEC SE

(SBS)
STRATEC SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/23/2021 | 04:36am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: STRATEC SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
23.03.2021 / 09:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: http://www.stratec.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: http://www.stratec.com/financial_reports

23.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Internet: www.stratec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177436  23.03.2021 

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 252 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2020 28,1 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Net Debt 2020 71,1 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,4x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 1 431 M 1 708 M 1 704 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,96x
EV / Sales 2021 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 315
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart STRATEC SE
Duration : Period :
Stratec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 132,25 €
Last Close Price 118,40 €
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcus Wolfinger Chairman-Management Board
Robert Siegle Head-Finance & Human Resources
Stefanie Remmele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Vornhagen Member-Supervisory Board
Jan Keppeler Head-Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEC SE-3.58%1 676
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-2.39%178 318
DANAHER CORPORATION-0.49%154 548
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-12.64%87 015
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.21%67 530
ILLUMINA, INC.16.19%61 325
