  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Stratec SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBS   DE000STRA555

STRATEC SE

(SBS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:12 2022-12-15 am EST
80.45 EUR   -3.31%
Stratec to participate in the 41st annual j.p. morgan healthcare conference
EQ
12/01New appointment to board of management of stratec se
EQ
11/16Dd : STRATEC SE: Dr. Claus Vielsack, Sale of 2,000 STRATEC shares previously acquired by exercising stock options in STRATEC SE. These stock options were granted to the individual in question ...
EQ
STRATEC TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

12/15/2022 | 09:35am EST
EQS-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Conference
STRATEC TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

15.12.2022 / 15:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Birkenfeld, December 15, 2022

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA, USA. Marcus Wolfinger, Chief Executive Officer of STRATEC SE, will represent the company in a session scheduled at 11:15 am PST (2:15 pm EST / 7:15 pm GMT / 8:15 pm CET).

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the company’s website at www.stratec.com in the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

ABOUT STRATEC
STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
STRATEC SE
Jan Keppeler | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515
ir@stratec.com
www.stratec.com


15.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7082 7916 0
Fax: +49 (0)7082 7916 999
E-mail: info@stratec.com
Internet: www.stratec.com
ISIN: DE000STRA555
WKN: STRA55
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1514439

 
End of News EQS News Service

1514439  15.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514439&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
