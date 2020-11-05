STRATEC : WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement 9M|2020.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

At € 179.1 million, consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2020 showed both constant-currency and nominal growth of 13.1% compared with the previous year's period. The high level of additional demand seen for in-vitro diagnostics products to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continued unabated in the third quarter (consolidated sales Q3/2020: +22.4% at constant-currency). Against this backdrop, the systems business in particular showed highly dynamic developments in the first nine months of 2020. Sales with service parts and consumables also reported double-digit percentage growth. By contrast, sales with development and services fell by more than € 10 million in the first nine months of 2020. This reduction, which was in line with expectations, was due not least to the exceptionally high basis of comparison of the previous year's period.

Adjusted EBIT improved by 40.7% to € 28.1 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with

20.0 million in the previous year's period. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin rose by 310 basis points to 15.7% (9M/2019: 12.6%). This substantial increase in the margin was driven by positive benefits of scale, as well as by improved sales and product mixes. Measures taken within the initiative to improve earnings launched in 2018 also showed their expected effect. By contrast, measurement items for stock appreciation rights had a negative impact of 280 basis points on the margin.

Adjusted consolidated net income from continuing operations (pursuant to IFRS 5) increased by 49.2% to € 23.8 million (9M/2019: € 15.9 million). Adjusted earnings per share (basic) from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2020 rose by 48.1% to € 1.97, up from € 1.33 in the previous year's period.

To facilitate comparison, key earnings figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and associated reorganization expenses. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated income statement can be found in the Quarterly Statement 9M|2020 also published today.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Given its pleasing business performance in the first nine months of 2020, STRATEC can confirm the financial guidance issued for 2020, which provides for adjusted constant-currency organic sales growth of between 14.0% and 18.0% (2019 sales basis: € 214.2 million) and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 15.5% to 16.5% (2019: 13.7%). In view of the high ongoing demand seen in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and updated forecasts, STRATEC nevertheless currently expects to reach the upper ends of the aforementioned sales growth and adjusted EBIT margin corridors.

For 2020, STRATEC still expects its investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets to correspond to around 10% to 12% of sales. Investments in property, plant and equipment mainly relate to the construction work currently underway to significantly extend the buildings at the company's main location in Birkenfeld. This work was largely completed in the third quarter of 2020. As a result, the investment ratio is expected to decrease further in 2021.

2 / 4