    SBS   DE000STRA555

STRATEC SE

(SBS)
STRATEC : POSTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR FIRST QUARTER AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

04/26/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
STRATEC POSTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR FIRST QUARTER AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

26-Apr-2021 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC POSTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR FIRST QUARTER AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

Birkenfeld, April 26, 2021

Based on preliminary figures, STRATEC expects to report consolidated sales of ? 72.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 (previous year: ? 56.5 million), corresponding to constant-currency sales growth of 32.5% compared with the previous year (nominal: +27.4%). This dynamic growth was driven by, among other factors, ongoing high demand for molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions, which led to substantial sales growth with Systems and to a very strong performance in the Service Parts and Consumables business.

Adjusted EBIT for the first quarter of 2021, also based on preliminary figures, is expected to rise year-on-year by 109.4% to ? 16.0 million (previous year: ? 7.7 million). The adjusted EBIT margin would then amount to 22.3% (previous year: 13.6%) and thus exceed the company's original expectations. The margin performance was positively influenced by factors such as benefits of scale, measures implemented to enhance efficiency (e.g. targeted increase in production depth at Budapest location), and a strong product mix, including an above-budget performance in the Service Parts and Consumables business.

Based on persistently high order volumes and updated capacity plans, STRATEC expects its sales performance to remain highly dynamic in the months ahead as well. In view of this and accounting for the better than expected margin performance in the first months of the financial year, as well as for risk-adjusted orders and order forecasts for the second half of the year, the company's Board of Management has decided to raise its financial guidance for 2021. For the 2021 financial year, STRATEC now expects constant-currency sales growth at least in a high single-digit percentage range (previously: "at least in a mid single-digit percentage range") and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 17.5% to 18.5% (previously: "around 17.0% to 18.0%").

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, STRATEC continues to observe higher volatility in its customers' order behavior. In the first quarter of 2021, the company witnessed an overall rise in order forecasts for the second half of 2021. Due to the additional forecasting uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, however, the higher order forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2021 in particular are still not incorporated in the above financial guidance.

STRATEC will publish its complete figures for the first quarter as planned on May 7, 2021 and will hold a conference call (in English) on the same day.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
STRATEC SE
Jan Keppeler | Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515
Fax: +49 7082 7916-9190
ir@stratec.com
www.stratec.com

26-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7082 7916 0
Fax: +49 (0)7082 7916 999
E-mail: info@stratec.com
Internet: www.stratec.com
ISIN: DE000STRA555
WKN: STRA55
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1188363

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1188363  26-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188363&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 282 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2021 35,0 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net Debt 2021 60,9 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 1 377 M 1 661 M 1 665 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 223
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart STRATEC SE
Duration : Period :
Stratec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 134,75 €
Last Close Price 112,60 €
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcus Wolfinger Chairman-Management Board
Robert Siegle Head-Finance & Human Resources
Stefanie Remmele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Hiller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rolf Vornhagen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEC SE-8.31%1 643
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.79%191 828
DANAHER CORPORATION16.94%185 296
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.7.02%103 674
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.18%81 460
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.67%65 207
