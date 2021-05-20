DGAP-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

STRATEC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES SEVENTEENTH CONSECUTIVE DIVIDEND INCREASE



20.05.2021 / 15:50

Birkenfeld, May 20, 2021

At today's Annual General Meeting of STRATEC SE (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX), which was held on a virtual basis due to the current situation, the company's shareholders approved all agenda items submitted for resolution with clear majorities.

As proposed, STRATEC will be distributing a dividend of ? 0.90 per share to its shareholders for the past 2020 financial year (previous year: ? 0.84). The distribution total amounts to ? 10.9 million and will be paid out to shareholders via their depositing banks on May 26, 2021. This represents the seventeenth consecutive increase in the dividend since payment of the first dividend in 2004.

Shareholders also approved the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and elected Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, Stuttgart, as auditor for the 2021 financial year. Furthermore, shareholders elected Dr. Rolf Vornhagen to the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE, approved the remuneration system for members of the Board of Management, and confirmed the remuneration system for the Supervisory Board.

Shareholders followed the Annual General Meeting in a live stream and had the opportunity to submit questions in the run-up to the meeting. They were able to exercise their voting rights both in advance and during the Annual General Meeting, whether by postal vote or by authorizing the company's proxies. Overall, 84.5% of the company's share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting can be found at www.stratec.com/agm, where details of voting results have also been published.

ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.

