Stratec : Quarterly Statement 9M|2020

STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020
Sales in 9M/2020 rise year-on-year by 13.1 % to € 179.1 million (9M/2019: € 158.3 million)
Adjusted EBIT in 9M/2020 up 40.7 % to € 28.1 million (9M/2019: € 20.0 million)
Adjusted EBIT margin improves year-on-year by 310 basis points to 15.7 %
Well-filleddevelopment pipeline and key development milestones achieved
Financial guidance for 2020: Sales and margin expected at upper end of forecast ranges
Dear Shareholders,
Dear Partners and Friends of STRATEC,
Having already reported a pleasing business performance in the first half, STRATEC further increased its growth momentum in the past quarter. Consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2020 grew year-on-year by 20.1 %. We also saw a further rise in our profitability in the past three months. Overall, sales for the first nine months of 2020 rose year- on-year by 13.1 %, while our adjusted EBIT grew by 40.7 %. This substantial growth is due among other factors to high additional demand for in-vitro diagnostics solutions needed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent months were characterized by further measures taken to protect our employees and safeguard our supply ca- pability. As a result, and thanks to the outstanding dedication shown by our employees, we have managed to significantly expand our production capacities within a very short time- frame. This way, we have successfully supported our customers as they make their contribution to combating the pan- demic. In particular, managing the supply chain will continue to require greater input to make sure we can meet the increased needs of our customers over the coming weeks and months as well.
Based on current orders and forecasts received from our customers, we currently expect to reach the upper end of the corridors we set for our sales growth and adjusted EBIT margin in the 2020 financial year. Given our well-filled development pipeline and the new product launches therefore expected in the years ahead, our medium and long-term growth prospects are also still positive. Not only that, in
2020 we have pressed further ahead and reached important milestones with numerous development projects in various stages of development. We also concluded new cooperation agreements with partners and are in negotiations concerning numerous further development projects.
STRATEC's team continues to grow, with the workforce growing organically by 7.0% year-over-year to 1,315 employees as of September 30, 2020. The work already begun in the 2018 financial year on significantly extending the buildings at our Birkenfeld location was almost completed in the third quarter. The first round of new buildings was already occupied in mid-2019 and we are currently moving into the second round of newly completed workspace.
Thank you for the trust you have placed in us.
On behalf of the Board of Management of
STRATEC SE
Marcus Wolfinger
Chief Executive Officer
Key figures1
€ 000s
9M|2020
9M|20192
Change
Q3|2020
Q3|20192
Change
Sales
179,082
158,336
+13.1 %
59,715
49,732
+20.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA
35,821
26,776
+33.8 %
12,284
9,451
+30.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
20.0
16.9
+310 bps
20.6
19.0
+160 bps
Adjusted EBIT
28,121
19,985
+40.7 %
9,708
7,180
+35.2 %
Adjusted EBIT margin (%)
15.7
12.6
+310 bps
16.3
14.4
+190 bps
Adjusted consolidated net income3
23,765
15,931
+49.2 %
8,170
5,476
+49.2 %
Adjusted earnings per share (€)3
1.97
1.33
+48.1 %
0.67
0.46
+45.7 %
Earnings per share (€)3
1.55
0.72
+115.3 %
0.54
0.24
+125.0 %
bps = basis points
1 To facilitate comparison, adjusted figures exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and associated reorganization expenses.
Retrospectively adjusted to account for the recognition of the Data Solutions business unit as a discontinued operation pursuant to IFRS 5.
Consolidated net income from continuing operations.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
At € 179.1 million, consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2020 showed both constant-currency and nominal growth of 13.1 % compared with the previous year's period. The high level of additional demand seen for in-vitro diagnostics products to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continued unabated in the third quarter (consolidated sales Q3/2020: +22.4 % at constant -currency). Against this backdrop, the systems business in particular showed highly dynamic developments in the first nine months of 2020. Sales with service parts and consumables also reported double-digit percentage growth. By contrast, sales with development and services fell by more than € 10 million in the first nine months of 2020. This reduction, which was in line with expectations, was due not least to the exceptionally high basis of comparison of the previous year's period.
allocations in the context of acquisitions and associated reorganization expenses. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income is presented in the following tables.
€ 000s
9M/2020
9M/20191
Adjusted EBIT
28,121
19,985
Adjustments
• PPA amortization
-6,071
-6,774
Expenses relating to transactions and
associated restructuring expenses
0
-2,230
EBIT
22,050
10,981
1 Retrospectively adjusted
Adjusted EBIT improved by 40.7 % to € 28.1 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with € 20.0 million in the previous year's period. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin rose by 310 basis points to 15.7 % (9M/2019: 12.6 %). This substantial increase in the margin was driven by positive benefits of scale, as well as by improved sales and product mixes. Measures taken within the initiative to improve earnings launched in 2018 also showed their expected effect. By contrast, measurement items for stock appreciation rights had a negative impact of 280 basis points on the margin.
Adjusted consolidated net income from continuing operations (pursuant to IFRS 5) increased by 49.2 % to € 23.8 million (9M/2019: € 15.9 million). Adjusted earnings per share (basic) from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2020 rose by 48.1 % to € 1.97, up from € 1.33 in the previous year's period.
To facilitate comparison, key earnings figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price
€ 000s
9M/2020
9M/20191
Adjusted consolidated net income
from continuing operations
23,765
15,931
Adjusted earnings per share from
continuing operations in € (basic)
1.97
1.33
Adjustments
• PPA amortization
-6,071
-6,774
• Expenses relating to transactions
and associated restructuring
expenses
0
-2,230
• Taxes on income
946
1,676
Consolidated net income from
continuing operations
18,640
8,603
Earnings per share from
continuing operations in € (basic)
1.55
0.72
1 Retrospectively adjusted
STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020
PROJECTS
AND OTHER
DEVELOPMENTS
STRATEC has reached further important milestones in its development projects in recent months. In the Smart Consumables segment, for example, serial production for a polymer- based smart consumable has been launched for a partner in the field of flow cytometry. Furthermore, STRATEC concluded new cooperation agreements with partners and pressed further ahead with negotiations concerning numerous new development projects.The construction work begun in the 2018 financial year to significantly extend the buildings at the company's main location in Birkenfeld was almost completed in the third quarter.
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
Including personnel hired from a temporary employment agency and trainees, the STRATEC Group had a total of 1,315 employees as of September 30, 2020 (previous year: 1,282). Adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, this corresponds to organic growth of 7.0 % in the work- force compared with the previous year (nominal growth: +2.6 %). The rise in the number of employees is due among other factors to increased production capacities in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Number of employees
1,315
1,282
09.30.2020 09.30.2019
FINANCIAL
GUIDANCE
Given its pleasing business performance in the first nine months of 2020, STRATEC can confirm the financial guidance issued for 2020, which provides for adjusted constant-currency organic sales growth of between 14.0 % and 18.0 % (2019 sales basis: € 214.2 million) and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 15.5 % to 16.5 % (2019: 13.7 %). In view of the high ongoing demand seen in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and updated forecasts, STRATEC nevertheless currently expects to reach the upper ends of the aforementioned sales growth and adjusted EBIT margin corridors.
For 2020, STRATEC still expects its investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets to correspond to around 10 % to 12 % of sales. Investments in property, plant and equipment mainly relate to the construction work currently underway to significantly extend the buildings at the company's main location in Birkenfeld. This work was largely completed in the third quarter of 2020. As a result, the investment ratio is expected to decrease further in 2021.
STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
as of September 30, 2020
Assets
€ 000s
09.30.2020
12.31.2019
Non-current assets
Goodwill
38,021
40,674
Other intangible assets
49,603
56,418
Right-of-use assets
10,530
8,583
Property, plant and equipment
52,790
47,338
Non-current financial assets
557
447
Non-current contract assets
19,319
15,616
Deferred taxes
1,116
1,207
171,936
170,283
Current assets
Inventories
70,439
55,978
Trade receivables
35,662
34,121
Current financial assets
2,730
1,319
Current other receivables and asset
8,651
6,124
Current contract assets
3,282
4,780
Income tax receivable
1,676
4,101
Cash and cash equivalents
27,568
22,708
150,008
129,131
Total assets
321,944
299,414
Shareholders' equity and debt
000s Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital reserve
Revenue reserves
Treasury stock
Other equity
Non-current debt
Non-current financial liabilities Non-current other liabilities Non-current contract liabilities Provisions for pensions Deferred taxes
09.30.202012.31.2019
12,09312,030
29,17826,457
125,991120,978
-65-89
-5,170-369
162,027159,007
103,57890,378
0481
3,1561,869
5,3275,077
6,8056,931
118,866
104,736
Current debt
Current financial liabilities
15,114
9,584
Trade payables
12,699
12,266
Current other liabilities
7,355
6,016
Current contract liabilities
2,706
4,407
Provisions
1,134
1,138
Income tax liabilities
2,043
2,260
41,051
35,671
Total shareholders' equity and debt
321,944
299,414
STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the period January 1 to September 30, 2020
€ 000s
01.01. - 09.30.2020
01.01. - 09.30.20191
Sales
179,082
158,336
Cost of sales
-127,710
-121,393
Gross profit
51,372
36,943
Research and development expenses
Sales-related expenses
General administration expenses
Other operating income and expenses
-7,284-6,037
-7,078-6,844
-14,931-13,672
-29591
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
22,050
10,981
Net financial expenses
-520
-781
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
21,530
10,200
Taxes on income
-2,890
-1,597
Earnings from continuing operations
18,640
8,603
Earnings from discontinued operations
-3,525
-1,707
Consolidated net income
15,115
6,896
Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans
-48
0
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences from translation of foreign operations
-4,753
-52
Other comprehensive income (OCI)
-4,801
-52
Comprehensive income
10,314
6,844
Basic earnings per share in €
1.25
0.58
from continuing operations
1.55
0.72
from discontinued operations
-0.29
-0.14
No. of shares used as basis (undiluted)
12,050,634
11,982,550
Diluted earnings per share in €
1.25
0.57
from continuing operations
1.54
0.71
from discontinued operations
-0.29
-0.14
No. of shares used as basis (diluted)
12,136,452
12,051,624
1 Retrospectively adjusted to account for the recognition of the Data Solutions business unit as a discontinued operation pursuant to IFRS 5.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the period July 1 to September 30, 2020
€ 000s
01.07. - 09.30.2020
07.01. - 09.30.20191
Sales
59,715
49,732
Cost of sales
-42,033
-36,348
Gross profit
17,682
13,384
Research and development expenses
Sales-related expenses
General administration expenses
Other operating income and expenses
-2,826-2,181
-1,583-3,008
-5,347-4,598
-213399
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
7,713
3,996
Net financial expenses
-313
-533
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
7,400
3,463
Taxes on income
-916
-568
Earnings from continuing operations
6,484
2,895
Earnings from discontinued operations
0
112
Consolidated net income
6,484
3,007
Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans
0
0
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences from translation of foreign operations
-2,259
-878
Other comprehensive income (OCI)
-2,259
-878
Comprehensive income
4,225
2,129
Basic earnings per share in €
0.54
0.26
from continuing operations
0.54
0.24
from discontinued operations
0.00
0.01
No. of shares used as basis (basic)
12,085,680
12,009,172
Diluted earnings per share in €
0.53
0.25
from continuing operations
0.53
0.24
from discontinued operations
0.00
0.01
No. of shares used as basis (diluted)
12,159,347
12,055,781
1 Retrospectively adjusted to account for the recognition of the Data Solutions business unit as a discontinued operation pursuant to IFRS 5.
STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the period January 1 to September 30, 2020
€ 000s
01.01. -09.30.2020
01.01. - 09.30.2019
I. Operations
Consolidated net income (after taxes)
15,115
6,896
Depreciation and amortization
18,126
13,760
Current income tax expenses
3,437
2,645
Income taxes paid less income taxes received
-883
-6,749
Financial income
-37
-70
Financial expenses
997
882
Interest paid
-1,012
-848
Interest received
39
74
Other non-cash expenses
2,602
3,636
Other non-cash income
-2,700
-1,597
Change in net pension provisions through profit or loss
238
-23
Change in deferred taxes through profit or loss
87
-919
Profit (-) / loss (+) on disposals of non-current assets
0
-19
Increase (-) / decrease (+) in inventories, trade receivables and other assets
-26,596
-14,174
Increase (+) / decrease (-) in trade payables and other liabilities
9,485
7,593
Cash flow from operating activities
18,898
11,086
II. Investments
Incoming payments from disposals of non-current assets
• Property, plant and equipment
2
22
• Financial assets
821
31
Outgoing payments for investments in non-current asset
• Intangible assets
-7,447
-8,543
• Property, plant and equipment
-10,337
-11,752
• Financial assets
-7
0
Incoming payments from sale of previously consolidated
companies less cash and cash equivalents transferred
1,927
-871
Cash flow from investing activities
-15,041
-21,113
III. Financing
Incoming funds from taking up of financial liabilities
24,000
14,900
Outgoing payments for repayment of financial liabilities
-14,628
-3,753
Incoming payments from issue of shares for employee stock option programs
2,278
1,463
Dividend payments
-10,101
-9,811
Cash flow from financing activities
1,549
2,799
IV. Cash-effective change in cash and cash equivalents (net balance of I - III)
5,406
-7,228
Cash and cash equivalents at start of period
22,708
24,095
Impact of exchange rate movements
-546
-554
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
27,568
16,313
ABOUT STRATEC
STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the com pany offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality as- surance.
The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
