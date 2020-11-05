Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Stratec SE    SBS   DE000STRA555

STRATEC SE

(SBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Stratec : Quarterly Statement 9M|2020

11/05/2020 | 05:42am EST

QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020

JANUARY 1 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020

STRATEC WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020

  • Sales in 9M/2020 rise year-on-year by 13.1 % to € 179.1 million (9M/2019: € 158.3 million)
  • Adjusted EBIT in 9M/2020 up 40.7 % to € 28.1 million (9M/2019: € 20.0 million)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin improves year-on-year by 310 basis points to 15.7 %
  • Well-filleddevelopment pipeline and key development milestones achieved
  • Financial guidance for 2020: Sales and margin expected at upper end of forecast ranges

Dear Shareholders,

Dear Partners and Friends of STRATEC,

Having already reported a pleasing business performance in the first half, STRATEC further increased its growth momentum in the past quarter. Consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2020 grew year-on-year by 20.1 %. We also saw a further rise in our profitability in the past three months. Overall, sales for the first nine months of 2020 rose year- on-year by 13.1 %, while our adjusted EBIT grew by 40.7 %. This substantial growth is due among other factors to high additional demand for in-vitro diagnostics solutions needed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent months were characterized by further measures taken to protect our employees and safeguard our supply ca- pability. As a result, and thanks to the outstanding dedication shown by our employees, we have managed to significantly expand our production capacities within a very short time- frame. This way, we have successfully supported our customers as they make their contribution to combating the pan- demic. In particular, managing the supply chain will continue to require greater input to make sure we can meet the increased needs of our customers over the coming weeks and months as well.

Based on current orders and forecasts received from our customers, we currently expect to reach the upper end of the corridors we set for our sales growth and adjusted EBIT margin in the 2020 financial year. Given our well-filled development pipeline and the new product launches therefore expected in the years ahead, our medium and long-term growth prospects are also still positive. Not only that, in

2020 we have pressed further ahead and reached important milestones with numerous development projects in various stages of development. We also concluded new cooperation agreements with partners and are in negotiations concerning numerous further development projects.

STRATEC's team continues to grow, with the workforce growing organically by 7.0% year-over-year to 1,315 employees as of September 30, 2020. The work already begun in the 2018 financial year on significantly extending the buildings at our Birkenfeld location was almost completed in the third quarter. The first round of new buildings was already occupied in mid-2019 and we are currently moving into the second round of newly completed workspace.

Thank you for the trust you have placed in us.

On behalf of the Board of Management of

STRATEC SE

Marcus Wolfinger

Chief Executive Officer

2

Key figures1

€ 000s

9M|2020

9M|20192

Change

Q3|2020

Q3|20192

Change

Sales

179,082

158,336

+13.1 %

59,715

49,732

+20.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA

35,821

26,776

+33.8 %

12,284

9,451

+30.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

20.0

16.9

+310 bps

20.6

19.0

+160 bps

Adjusted EBIT

28,121

19,985

+40.7 %

9,708

7,180

+35.2 %

Adjusted EBIT margin (%)

15.7

12.6

+310 bps

16.3

14.4

+190 bps

Adjusted consolidated net income3

23,765

15,931

+49.2 %

8,170

5,476

+49.2 %

Adjusted earnings per share (€)3

1.97

1.33

+48.1 %

0.67

0.46

+45.7 %

Earnings per share (€)3

1.55

0.72

+115.3 %

0.54

0.24

+125.0 %

bps = basis points

1 To facilitate comparison, adjusted figures exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and associated reorganization expenses.

  1. Retrospectively adjusted to account for the recognition of the Data Solutions business unit as a discontinued operation pursuant to IFRS 5.
  2. Consolidated net income from continuing operations.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

At € 179.1 million, consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2020 showed both constant-currency and nominal growth of 13.1 % compared with the previous year's period. The high level of additional demand seen for in-vitro diagnostics products to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continued unabated in the third quarter (consolidated sales Q3/2020: +22.4 % at constant -currency). Against this backdrop, the systems business in particular showed highly dynamic developments in the first nine months of 2020. Sales with service parts and consumables also reported double-digit percentage growth. By contrast, sales with development and services fell by more than € 10 million in the first nine months of 2020. This reduction, which was in line with expectations, was due not least to the exceptionally high basis of comparison of the previous year's period.

allocations in the context of acquisitions and associated reorganization expenses. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income is presented in the following tables.

€ 000s

9M/2020

9M/20191

Adjusted EBIT

28,121

19,985

Adjustments

PPA amortization

-6,071

-6,774

  • Expenses relating to transactions and

associated restructuring expenses

0

-2,230

EBIT

22,050

10,981

1 Retrospectively adjusted

Adjusted EBIT improved by 40.7 % to € 28.1 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with € 20.0 million in the previous year's period. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin rose by 310 basis points to 15.7 % (9M/2019: 12.6 %). This substantial increase in the margin was driven by positive benefits of scale, as well as by improved sales and product mixes. Measures taken within the initiative to improve earnings launched in 2018 also showed their expected effect. By contrast, measurement items for stock appreciation rights had a negative impact of 280 basis points on the margin.

Adjusted consolidated net income from continuing operations (pursuant to IFRS 5) increased by 49.2 % to € 23.8 million (9M/2019: € 15.9 million). Adjusted earnings per share (basic) from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2020 rose by 48.1 % to € 1.97, up from € 1.33 in the previous year's period.

To facilitate comparison, key earnings figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price

€ 000s

9M/2020

9M/20191

Adjusted consolidated net income

from continuing operations

23,765

15,931

Adjusted earnings per share from

continuing operations in € (basic)

1.97

1.33

Adjustments

PPA amortization

-6,071

-6,774

Expenses relating to transactions

and associated restructuring

expenses

0

-2,230

Taxes on income

946

1,676

Consolidated net income from

continuing operations

18,640

8,603

Earnings per share from

continuing operations in € (basic)

1.55

0.72

1 Retrospectively adjusted

3

STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020

PROJECTS

AND OTHER

DEVELOPMENTS

STRATEC has reached further important milestones in its development projects in recent months. In the Smart Consumables segment, for example, serial production for a polymer- based smart consumable has been launched for a partner in the field of flow cytometry. Furthermore, STRATEC concluded new cooperation agreements with partners and pressed further ahead with negotiations concerning numerous new development projects.The construction work begun in the 2018 financial year to significantly extend the buildings at the company's main location in Birkenfeld was almost completed in the third quarter.

DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL

Including personnel hired from a temporary employment agency and trainees, the STRATEC Group had a total of 1,315 employees as of September 30, 2020 (previous year: 1,282). Adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, this corresponds to organic growth of 7.0 % in the work- force compared with the previous year (nominal growth: +2.6 %). The rise in the number of employees is due among other factors to increased production capacities in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Number of employees

1,315

1,282

09.30.2020 09.30.2019

4

FINANCIAL

GUIDANCE

Given its pleasing business performance in the first nine months of 2020, STRATEC can confirm the financial guidance issued for 2020, which provides for adjusted constant-currency organic sales growth of between 14.0 % and 18.0 % (2019 sales basis: € 214.2 million) and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 15.5 % to 16.5 % (2019: 13.7 %). In view of the high ongoing demand seen in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and updated forecasts, STRATEC nevertheless currently expects to reach the upper ends of the aforementioned sales growth and adjusted EBIT margin corridors.

For 2020, STRATEC still expects its investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets to correspond to around 10 % to 12 % of sales. Investments in property, plant and equipment mainly relate to the construction work currently underway to significantly extend the buildings at the company's main location in Birkenfeld. This work was largely completed in the third quarter of 2020. As a result, the investment ratio is expected to decrease further in 2021.

5

STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

as of September 30, 2020

Assets

€ 000s

09.30.2020

12.31.2019

Non-current assets

Goodwill

38,021

40,674

Other intangible assets

49,603

56,418

Right-of-use assets

10,530

8,583

Property, plant and equipment

52,790

47,338

Non-current financial assets

557

447

Non-current contract assets

19,319

15,616

Deferred taxes

1,116

1,207

171,936

170,283

Current assets

Inventories

70,439

55,978

Trade receivables

35,662

34,121

Current financial assets

2,730

1,319

Current other receivables and asset

8,651

6,124

Current contract assets

3,282

4,780

Income tax receivable

1,676

4,101

Cash and cash equivalents

27,568

22,708

150,008

129,131

Total assets

321,944

299,414

6

Shareholders' equity and debt

  • 000s Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital reserve

Revenue reserves

Treasury stock

Other equity

Non-current debt

Non-current financial liabilities Non-current other liabilities Non-current contract liabilities Provisions for pensions Deferred taxes

09.30.202012.31.2019

12,09312,030

29,17826,457

125,991120,978

-65-89

-5,170-369

162,027159,007

103,57890,378

0481

3,1561,869

5,3275,077

6,8056,931

118,866

104,736

Current debt

Current financial liabilities

15,114

9,584

Trade payables

12,699

12,266

Current other liabilities

7,355

6,016

Current contract liabilities

2,706

4,407

Provisions

1,134

1,138

Income tax liabilities

2,043

2,260

41,051

35,671

Total shareholders' equity and debt

321,944

299,414

7

STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the period January 1 to September 30, 2020

€ 000s

01.01. - 09.30.2020

01.01. - 09.30.20191

Sales

179,082

158,336

Cost of sales

-127,710

-121,393

Gross profit

51,372

36,943

Research and development expenses

Sales-related expenses

General administration expenses

Other operating income and expenses

-7,284-6,037

-7,078-6,844

-14,931-13,672

-29591

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

22,050

10,981

Net financial expenses

-520

-781

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

21,530

10,200

Taxes on income

-2,890

-1,597

Earnings from continuing operations

18,640

8,603

Earnings from discontinued operations

-3,525

-1,707

Consolidated net income

15,115

6,896

Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans

-48

0

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences from translation of foreign operations

-4,753

-52

Other comprehensive income (OCI)

-4,801

-52

Comprehensive income

10,314

6,844

Basic earnings per share in €

1.25

0.58

from continuing operations

1.55

0.72

from discontinued operations

-0.29

-0.14

No. of shares used as basis (undiluted)

12,050,634

11,982,550

Diluted earnings per share in €

1.25

0.57

from continuing operations

1.54

0.71

from discontinued operations

-0.29

-0.14

No. of shares used as basis (diluted)

12,136,452

12,051,624

1 Retrospectively adjusted to account for the recognition of the Data Solutions business unit as a discontinued operation pursuant to IFRS 5.

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the period July 1 to September 30, 2020

€ 000s

01.07. - 09.30.2020

07.01. - 09.30.20191

Sales

59,715

49,732

Cost of sales

-42,033

-36,348

Gross profit

17,682

13,384

Research and development expenses

Sales-related expenses

General administration expenses

Other operating income and expenses

-2,826-2,181

-1,583-3,008

-5,347-4,598

-213399

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

7,713

3,996

Net financial expenses

-313

-533

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

7,400

3,463

Taxes on income

-916

-568

Earnings from continuing operations

6,484

2,895

Earnings from discontinued operations

0

112

Consolidated net income

6,484

3,007

Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans

0

0

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences from translation of foreign operations

-2,259

-878

Other comprehensive income (OCI)

-2,259

-878

Comprehensive income

4,225

2,129

Basic earnings per share in €

0.54

0.26

from continuing operations

0.54

0.24

from discontinued operations

0.00

0.01

No. of shares used as basis (basic)

12,085,680

12,009,172

Diluted earnings per share in €

0.53

0.25

from continuing operations

0.53

0.24

from discontinued operations

0.00

0.01

No. of shares used as basis (diluted)

12,159,347

12,055,781

1 Retrospectively adjusted to account for the recognition of the Data Solutions business unit as a discontinued operation pursuant to IFRS 5.

9

STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the period January 1 to September 30, 2020

€ 000s

01.01. -09.30.2020

01.01. - 09.30.2019

I. Operations

Consolidated net income (after taxes)

15,115

6,896

Depreciation and amortization

18,126

13,760

Current income tax expenses

3,437

2,645

Income taxes paid less income taxes received

-883

-6,749

Financial income

-37

-70

Financial expenses

997

882

Interest paid

-1,012

-848

Interest received

39

74

Other non-cash expenses

2,602

3,636

Other non-cash income

-2,700

-1,597

Change in net pension provisions through profit or loss

238

-23

Change in deferred taxes through profit or loss

87

-919

Profit (-) / loss (+) on disposals of non-current assets

0

-19

Increase (-) / decrease (+) in inventories, trade receivables and other assets

-26,596

-14,174

Increase (+) / decrease (-) in trade payables and other liabilities

9,485

7,593

Cash flow from operating activities

18,898

11,086

II. Investments

Incoming payments from disposals of non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

2

22

Financial assets

821

31

Outgoing payments for investments in non-current asset

Intangible assets

-7,447

-8,543

Property, plant and equipment

-10,337

-11,752

Financial assets

-7

0

Incoming payments from sale of previously consolidated

companies less cash and cash equivalents transferred

1,927

-871

Cash flow from investing activities

-15,041

-21,113

III. Financing

Incoming funds from taking up of financial liabilities

24,000

14,900

Outgoing payments for repayment of financial liabilities

-14,628

-3,753

Incoming payments from issue of shares for employee stock option programs

2,278

1,463

Dividend payments

-10,101

-9,811

Cash flow from financing activities

1,549

2,799

IV. Cash-effective change in cash and cash equivalents (net balance of I - III)

5,406

-7,228

Cash and cash equivalents at start of period

22,708

24,095

Impact of exchange rate movements

-546

-554

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

27,568

16,313

10

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

11

11

11.05.2020

11.17.2020

Quarterly Statement

German Equity Forum,

9M | 2020

Virtual Conference

Germany

Subject to amendment.

Quarterly statements and half-year financial reports are neither audited nor subject to an audit review by the group auditor Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart.

ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the com­ pany offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality as- surance.

The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.

IMPRINT AND CONTACT

Published by

Head of Investor Relations

STRATEC SE

& Corporate Communications

Gewerbestr. 37

Jan Keppeler

75217 Birkenfeld

Phone: +49 7082 7916-6515

Germany

Fax: +49 7082 7916-9190

Phone: +49 7082 7916-0

j.keppeler@stratec.com

Fax: +49 7082 7916-999

info@stratec.com

www.stratec.com

Notice

Forward-looking statements involve risks:This quarterly statement contains various statements concerning the future performance of STRATEC. These statements are based on both assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, we can provide no guarantee of this.This is because our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which could result in a substantial divergence between actual results and those expected. It is not planned to update these forward-looking statements.

This quarterly statement contains various disclosures that from an economic point of view are not required by the relevant accounting standards. These disclosures should be regarded as a supplement, rather than a substitute for the IFRS disclosures.

Apparent discrepancies may arise throughout this quarterly statement on account of mathematical rounding up or down in the course of addition.

In this quarterly statement, words in the masculine include words in the feminine; in parts of the quarterly statement, the masculine form has solely been used to make the document easier to read.

This quarterly statement is available in both German and English. Both versions can be downloaded from the company's website at www.stratec.com. In the event of any discrepancies between the two, the German report is the definitive version.

11

Disclaimer

Stratec SE published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 10:41:01 UTC

