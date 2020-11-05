Stratec : Quarterly Statement 9M|2020 0 11/05/2020 | 05:42am EST Send by mail :

year-on-year by 13.1 % to € 179.1 million (9M/2019: € 158.3 million) Adjusted EBIT in 9M/2020 up 40.7 % to € 28.1 million (9M/2019: € 20.0 million)

Adjusted EBIT margin improves year-on-year by 310 basis points to 15.7 %

year-on-year by 310 basis points to 15.7 % Well-filled development pipeline and key development milestones achieved

development pipeline and key development milestones achieved Financial guidance for 2020: Sales and margin expected at upper end of forecast ranges Dear Shareholders, Dear Partners and Friends of STRATEC, Having already reported a pleasing business performance in the first half, STRATEC further increased its growth momentum in the past quarter. Consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2020 grew year-on-year by 20.1 %. We also saw a further rise in our profitability in the past three months. Overall, sales for the first nine months of 2020 rose year- on-year by 13.1 %, while our adjusted EBIT grew by 40.7 %. This substantial growth is due among other factors to high additional demand for in-vitro diagnostics solutions needed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent months were characterized by further measures taken to protect our employees and safeguard our supply ca- pability. As a result, and thanks to the outstanding dedication shown by our employees, we have managed to significantly expand our production capacities within a very short time- frame. This way, we have successfully supported our customers as they make their contribution to combating the pan- demic. In particular, managing the supply chain will continue to require greater input to make sure we can meet the increased needs of our customers over the coming weeks and months as well. Based on current orders and forecasts received from our customers, we currently expect to reach the upper end of the corridors we set for our sales growth and adjusted EBIT margin in the 2020 financial year. Given our well-filled development pipeline and the new product launches therefore expected in the years ahead, our medium and long-term growth prospects are also still positive. Not only that, in 2020 we have pressed further ahead and reached important milestones with numerous development projects in various stages of development. We also concluded new cooperation agreements with partners and are in negotiations concerning numerous further development projects. STRATEC's team continues to grow, with the workforce growing organically by 7.0% year-over-year to 1,315 employees as of September 30, 2020. The work already begun in the 2018 financial year on significantly extending the buildings at our Birkenfeld location was almost completed in the third quarter. The first round of new buildings was already occupied in mid-2019 and we are currently moving into the second round of newly completed workspace. Thank you for the trust you have placed in us. On behalf of the Board of Management of STRATEC SE Marcus Wolfinger Chief Executive Officer 2 Key figures1 € 000s 9M|2020 9M|20192 Change Q3|2020 Q3|20192 Change Sales 179,082 158,336 +13.1 % 59,715 49,732 +20.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 35,821 26,776 +33.8 % 12,284 9,451 +30.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 20.0 16.9 +310 bps 20.6 19.0 +160 bps Adjusted EBIT 28,121 19,985 +40.7 % 9,708 7,180 +35.2 % Adjusted EBIT margin (%) 15.7 12.6 +310 bps 16.3 14.4 +190 bps Adjusted consolidated net income3 23,765 15,931 +49.2 % 8,170 5,476 +49.2 % Adjusted earnings per share (€)3 1.97 1.33 +48.1 % 0.67 0.46 +45.7 % Earnings per share (€)3 1.55 0.72 +115.3 % 0.54 0.24 +125.0 % bps = basis points 1 To facilitate comparison, adjusted figures exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and associated reorganization expenses. Retrospectively adjusted to account for the recognition of the Data Solutions business unit as a discontinued operation pursuant to IFRS 5. Consolidated net income from continuing operations. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE At € 179.1 million, consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2020 showed both constant-currency and nominal growth of 13.1 % compared with the previous year's period. The high level of additional demand seen for in-vitro diagnostics products to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continued unabated in the third quarter (consolidated sales Q3/2020: +22.4 % at constant -currency). Against this backdrop, the systems business in particular showed highly dynamic developments in the first nine months of 2020. Sales with service parts and consumables also reported double-digit percentage growth. By contrast, sales with development and services fell by more than € 10 million in the first nine months of 2020. This reduction, which was in line with expectations, was due not least to the exceptionally high basis of comparison of the previous year's period. allocations in the context of acquisitions and associated reorganization expenses. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income is presented in the following tables. € 000s 9M/2020 9M/20191 Adjusted EBIT 28,121 19,985 Adjustments • PPA amortization -6,071 -6,774 Expenses relating to transactions and associated restructuring expenses 0 -2,230 EBIT 22,050 10,981 1 Retrospectively adjusted Adjusted EBIT improved by 40.7 % to € 28.1 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared with € 20.0 million in the previous year's period. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin rose by 310 basis points to 15.7 % (9M/2019: 12.6 %). This substantial increase in the margin was driven by positive benefits of scale, as well as by improved sales and product mixes. Measures taken within the initiative to improve earnings launched in 2018 also showed their expected effect. By contrast, measurement items for stock appreciation rights had a negative impact of 280 basis points on the margin. Adjusted consolidated net income from continuing operations (pursuant to IFRS 5) increased by 49.2 % to € 23.8 million (9M/2019: € 15.9 million). Adjusted earnings per share (basic) from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2020 rose by 48.1 % to € 1.97, up from € 1.33 in the previous year's period. To facilitate comparison, key earnings figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price € 000s 9M/2020 9M/20191 Adjusted consolidated net income from continuing operations 23,765 15,931 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in € (basic) 1.97 1.33 Adjustments • PPA amortization -6,071 -6,774 • Expenses relating to transactions and associated restructuring expenses 0 -2,230 • Taxes on income 946 1,676 Consolidated net income from continuing operations 18,640 8,603 Earnings per share from continuing operations in € (basic) 1.55 0.72 1 Retrospectively adjusted 3 STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020 PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS STRATEC has reached further important milestones in its development projects in recent months. In the Smart Consumables segment, for example, serial production for a polymer- based smart consumable has been launched for a partner in the field of flow cytometry. Furthermore, STRATEC concluded new cooperation agreements with partners and pressed further ahead with negotiations concerning numerous new development projects.The construction work begun in the 2018 financial year to significantly extend the buildings at the company's main location in Birkenfeld was almost completed in the third quarter. DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL Including personnel hired from a temporary employment agency and trainees, the STRATEC Group had a total of 1,315 employees as of September 30, 2020 (previous year: 1,282). Adjusted to account for the disposal of the Data Solutions business unit, this corresponds to organic growth of 7.0 % in the work- force compared with the previous year (nominal growth: +2.6 %). The rise in the number of employees is due among other factors to increased production capacities in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Number of employees 1,315 1,282 09.30.2020 09.30.2019 4 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE Given its pleasing business performance in the first nine months of 2020, STRATEC can confirm the financial guidance issued for 2020, which provides for adjusted constant-currency organic sales growth of between 14.0 % and 18.0 % (2019 sales basis: € 214.2 million) and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 15.5 % to 16.5 % (2019: 13.7 %). In view of the high ongoing demand seen in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and updated forecasts, STRATEC nevertheless currently expects to reach the upper ends of the aforementioned sales growth and adjusted EBIT margin corridors. For 2020, STRATEC still expects its investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets to correspond to around 10 % to 12 % of sales. Investments in property, plant and equipment mainly relate to the construction work currently underway to significantly extend the buildings at the company's main location in Birkenfeld. This work was largely completed in the third quarter of 2020. As a result, the investment ratio is expected to decrease further in 2021. 5 STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET as of September 30, 2020 Assets € 000s 09.30.2020 12.31.2019 Non-current assets Goodwill 38,021 40,674 Other intangible assets 49,603 56,418 Right-of-use assets 10,530 8,583 Property, plant and equipment 52,790 47,338 Non-current financial assets 557 447 Non-current contract assets 19,319 15,616 Deferred taxes 1,116 1,207 171,936 170,283 Current assets Inventories 70,439 55,978 Trade receivables 35,662 34,121 Current financial assets 2,730 1,319 Current other receivables and asset 8,651 6,124 Current contract assets 3,282 4,780 Income tax receivable 1,676 4,101 Cash and cash equivalents 27,568 22,708 150,008 129,131 Total assets 321,944 299,414 6 Shareholders' equity and debt 000s Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital reserve Revenue reserves Treasury stock Other equity Non-current debt Non-current financial liabilities Non-current other liabilities Non-current contract liabilities Provisions for pensions Deferred taxes 09.30.202012.31.2019 12,09312,030 29,17826,457 125,991120,978 -65-89 -5,170-369 162,027159,007 103,57890,378 0481 3,1561,869 5,3275,077 6,8056,931 118,866 104,736 Current debt Current financial liabilities 15,114 9,584 Trade payables 12,699 12,266 Current other liabilities 7,355 6,016 Current contract liabilities 2,706 4,407 Provisions 1,134 1,138 Income tax liabilities 2,043 2,260 41,051 35,671 Total shareholders' equity and debt 321,944 299,414 7 STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the period January 1 to September 30, 2020 € 000s 01.01. - 09.30.2020 01.01. - 09.30.20191 Sales 179,082 158,336 Cost of sales -127,710 -121,393 Gross profit 51,372 36,943 Research and development expenses Sales-related expenses General administration expenses Other operating income and expenses -7,284-6,037 -7,078-6,844 -14,931-13,672 -29591 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 22,050 10,981 Net financial expenses -520 -781 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 21,530 10,200 Taxes on income -2,890 -1,597 Earnings from continuing operations 18,640 8,603 Earnings from discontinued operations -3,525 -1,707 Consolidated net income 15,115 6,896 Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans -48 0 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Currency translation differences from translation of foreign operations -4,753 -52 Other comprehensive income (OCI) -4,801 -52 Comprehensive income 10,314 6,844 Basic earnings per share in € 1.25 0.58 from continuing operations 1.55 0.72 from discontinued operations -0.29 -0.14 No. of shares used as basis (undiluted) 12,050,634 11,982,550 Diluted earnings per share in € 1.25 0.57 from continuing operations 1.54 0.71 from discontinued operations -0.29 -0.14 No. of shares used as basis (diluted) 12,136,452 12,051,624 1 Retrospectively adjusted to account for the recognition of the Data Solutions business unit as a discontinued operation pursuant to IFRS 5. 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the period July 1 to September 30, 2020 € 000s 01.07. - 09.30.2020 07.01. - 09.30.20191 Sales 59,715 49,732 Cost of sales -42,033 -36,348 Gross profit 17,682 13,384 Research and development expenses Sales-related expenses General administration expenses Other operating income and expenses -2,826-2,181 -1,583-3,008 -5,347-4,598 -213399 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 7,713 3,996 Net financial expenses -313 -533 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 7,400 3,463 Taxes on income -916 -568 Earnings from continuing operations 6,484 2,895 Earnings from discontinued operations 0 112 Consolidated net income 6,484 3,007 Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans 0 0 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Currency translation differences from translation of foreign operations -2,259 -878 Other comprehensive income (OCI) -2,259 -878 Comprehensive income 4,225 2,129 Basic earnings per share in € 0.54 0.26 from continuing operations 0.54 0.24 from discontinued operations 0.00 0.01 No. of shares used as basis (basic) 12,085,680 12,009,172 Diluted earnings per share in € 0.53 0.25 from continuing operations 0.53 0.24 from discontinued operations 0.00 0.01 No. of shares used as basis (diluted) 12,159,347 12,055,781 1 Retrospectively adjusted to account for the recognition of the Data Solutions business unit as a discontinued operation pursuant to IFRS 5. 9 STRATEC QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the period January 1 to September 30, 2020 € 000s 01.01. -09.30.2020 01.01. - 09.30.2019 I. Operations Consolidated net income (after taxes) 15,115 6,896 Depreciation and amortization 18,126 13,760 Current income tax expenses 3,437 2,645 Income taxes paid less income taxes received -883 -6,749 Financial income -37 -70 Financial expenses 997 882 Interest paid -1,012 -848 Interest received 39 74 Other non-cash expenses 2,602 3,636 Other non-cash income -2,700 -1,597 Change in net pension provisions through profit or loss 238 -23 Change in deferred taxes through profit or loss 87 -919 Profit (-) / loss (+) on disposals of non-current assets 0 -19 Increase (-) / decrease (+) in inventories, trade receivables and other assets -26,596 -14,174 Increase (+) / decrease (-) in trade payables and other liabilities 9,485 7,593 Cash flow from operating activities 18,898 11,086 II. Investments Incoming payments from disposals of non-current assets • Property, plant and equipment 2 22 • Financial assets 821 31 Outgoing payments for investments in non-current asset • Intangible assets -7,447 -8,543 • Property, plant and equipment -10,337 -11,752 • Financial assets -7 0 Incoming payments from sale of previously consolidated companies less cash and cash equivalents transferred 1,927 -871 Cash flow from investing activities -15,041 -21,113 III. Financing Incoming funds from taking up of financial liabilities 24,000 14,900 Outgoing payments for repayment of financial liabilities -14,628 -3,753 Incoming payments from issue of shares for employee stock option programs 2,278 1,463 Dividend payments -10,101 -9,811 Cash flow from financing activities 1,549 2,799 IV. Cash-effective change in cash and cash equivalents (net balance of I - III) 5,406 -7,228 Cash and cash equivalents at start of period 22,708 24,095 Impact of exchange rate movements -546 -554 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 27,568 16,313 10 FINANCIAL CALENDAR 11 11 11.05.2020 11.17.2020 Quarterly Statement German Equity Forum, 9M | 2020 Virtual Conference Germany Subject to amendment. Quarterly statements and half-year financial reports are neither audited nor subject to an audit review by the group auditor Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart. ABOUT STRATEC STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the com­ pany offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. STRATEC covers the entire value chain - from development to design and production through to quality as- surance. The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies. Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange. IMPRINT AND CONTACT Published by Head of Investor Relations STRATEC SE & Corporate Communications Gewerbestr. 37 Jan Keppeler 75217 Birkenfeld Phone: +49 7082 7916-6515 Germany Fax: +49 7082 7916-9190 Phone: +49 7082 7916-0 j.keppeler@stratec.com Fax: +49 7082 7916-999 info@stratec.com www.stratec.com Notice Forward-looking statements involve risks:This quarterly statement contains various statements concerning the future performance of STRATEC. These statements are based on both assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, we can provide no guarantee of this.This is because our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which could result in a substantial divergence between actual results and those expected. It is not planned to update these forward-looking statements. This quarterly statement contains various disclosures that from an economic point of view are not required by the relevant accounting standards. These disclosures should be regarded as a supplement, rather than a substitute for the IFRS disclosures. Apparent discrepancies may arise throughout this quarterly statement on account of mathematical rounding up or down in the course of addition. In this quarterly statement, words in the masculine include words in the feminine; in parts of the quarterly statement, the masculine form has solely been used to make the document easier to read. This quarterly statement is available in both German and English. Both versions can be downloaded from the company's website at www.stratec.com. In the event of any discrepancies between the two, the German report is the definitive version. 11 Attachments Original document

