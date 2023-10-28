Stratec SE reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was EUR 62.67 million compared to EUR 70.46 million a year ago. Net income was EUR 5.11 million compared to EUR 12.12 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.42 compared to EUR 1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.42 compared to EUR 1 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was EUR 187.68 million compared to EUR 207.65 million a year ago. Net income was EUR 7.53 million compared to EUR 24.72 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.62 compared to EUR 2.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.62 compared to EUR 2.03 a year ago.
Stratec SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
October 28, 2023 at 08:50 am EDT
