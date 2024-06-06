WARBURG HIGHLIGHTS

June 7, 2024

STRATEC AT A GLANCE

  • Leading OEM player for automation solutions for the diagnostics industry and translational research
  • Three decades of experience in highly regulated healthcare markets and growing technology pool
  • Around 1.500 employees worldwide
    • Around 50% allocable to R&D
  • Production sites in Germany (HQ), Switzerland, Hungary,Austria and in the United States

High number of systems installed globally

SELECTED PRODUCTS

    • Around 15,000 medium to high throughput systems
    • Around 40,000 low throughput systems
  • Sales of € 261.9 million in 2023
    • CAGR sales since IPO in 1998: ~14%
  • Sales split 2023:
    • Systems 44%
    • Service parts and consumables 37%
    • Development and services 19%

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

QUALITY ENVIRONMENTAL

MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITY

Highest quality standards

Combat climate change

  • Established high-performance, Greenhouse gas reduction target1

certified quality management

in-line with Paris agreement

system

STRATEC reduced its total Scope 1

Ensuring consistently high

and 2 emissions by 57% since 2019

product quality

Unavoidable Scope 1 and 2

Strong audit track record

emissions fully compensated by

(regarding inspections by

certified emission reduction

customers and regulatory

projects

authorities)

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Secure diverse and inclusive work environment

  • Strong policies and measures to promote an open, tolerant and discrimination-free corporate culture
  • Extensive occupational health/safety policies and programs

Participant of the UN Global Compact: Further alignment of strategies and operations to theTen Principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption / SDGs

1 30% absolute reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 (versus 2019)

UNIQUE POSITIONWITHINTHEVALUE CHAIN

STRATEC provides instrumentation, consumables, software and automation solutions

  • OEM development and manufacturing
  • Around 10,000 fully automated analyzer systems manufactured annually
  • Wide range of intellectual property rights / broad technology pool

Long market lifecycles lead to longstanding partnerships

  • Product lifecycles for a system typically in an area of 12 to 15 years
  • Expanding installed base of systems
  • Product enhancement and extension drives value / Life cycle management

Long-term contractual setup

  • Milestone payments during development stage (linked to agreed development budget and development targets)
  • Operating sales during series production stage - minimum volume commitment by partner, firm transfer price)
  • Recurring sales from service parts & consumables
  • strong commitment by both partners

Shared responsibilities

Analyzer Market

Systems Access Partner

Software Reagents

Plastic

Consumables

Indicative revenue characteristics of an analyzer OEM project

Development and market launch of successor

product

2 to 4 years

12 to 15 years

Another 5 years

Marketing phase of the analyzer system

development

of service parts

phase

Service part & consumables

& consumables

ACTIVE IN FAST GROWING SEGMENTS

IVD MARKET SEGMENTS / IVD MARKET: ~100 BILLION USD

Focus on market segments with above average complexity and growth

Molecular Diagnostics

  • Random access analyser systems (mid-to-high throughput)
  • Smart consumables (multiplexing)
  • POC devices (multiplexing) with smart consumables

Immunoassay

  • Random access analyzer systems (mid-to-high throughput)
  • Classic plastic consumables
  • Smart consumables

Hematology & other routine testing

  • Decentralized testing solutions
  • Veterinary diagnostics
  • Plastics

Further specialities / focus areas

  • Immunohematology
  • Complex Sample Processing
  • Tissue Diagnostics
  • Translational Research

IVD market by technologies

IVD market by product group

Source: MarketsandMarkets Research; own estimates

BENEFITTING FROM OUTSOURCINGTREND

OUTSOURCEDVS IN HOUSE INSTRUMENTATION MARKET

The majority of instrumentation equipment in the IVD market is still developed in-house by diagnostics companies.

Share of outsourced developments has already increased significantly over the last couple of years.

Trend of outsourcing towards specialized players set to continue, due to:

  • Engineering of automation solutions often not core competence of diagnostics companies
  • Shorter development timeframes due to already existent technology pools
  • Guaranteed project budget and firm transfer prices
  • Keeping up with regulatory developments easier for specialized players
  • Structured processes in order to address end customer needs, such as ease of use, user experience, workflow efficiencies,remote access, serviceability and preventive maintenance

Proportion of outsourced instrumentation developments over time

Ongoing paradigm shift even within

PAST

the "blue chips" towards outsourcing

STRONG RECURRING REVENUE BASE

Service parts and consumables (37% of sales)

  • Maintenance parts
  • Spare parts
  • Classic plastic consumables (eg. Pipetting tips, reaction vessels)
  • Smart consumables (highly complex cartridges; microfluidics, molding, mastering and coating technologies)

Fueled by growing installed base and increasing complexity

  • Continuously growing number of active systems in the lab
  • Strong upward trend in the average complexity of systems

Installed base1

Installed base1

STRATEC Instrumentation

Diatron

16,000

42,000

15,000

14,612

15,139

15,134

40,000

39,061

39,772

13,898

38,000

37,008

14,000

36,000

35,340

13,000

34,000

12,000

32,000

2020

2021

2022

2023

2020

2021

2022

2023

Installed base (number of system)

1 Estimated with the assumption of an average six year replacement cycle in the lab

Smart consumables

SIMOATM 24-ASSAY DISC

Quanterix

VITEK® MS

Disposable target slide

bioMérieux

Sales split 2023

Service parts and

consumables

37%

Development and

Services

19%

Service and spare parts

Perestaltic Pump

STRATEC

Classic consumables

Stackable Cuvette

STRATEC

Systems

44%

STRONG LONG-TERM CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS

A SELECTION OF STRATEC CUSTOMERS

Sales 2023

GLOBALTOP 20 IVD COMPANIES

(USD billion)

1.

Roche

14.2

2.

Abbott

10.0

3.

Danaher

9.6

4.

Siemens

4.8

5.

Thermo Fisher

4.4

6.

Becton Dickinson

3.6

7.

bioMerieux

3.3

8.

Sysmex

3.1

9.

QuidelOrtho

3.0

10.

Exact Sciences

2.5

11.

Illumina

2.2

12.

CH Werfen ( Inova, IL, Biokit)

2.1

13.

Hologic

1.8

14.

Bio-Rad Labs

1.5

15.

Agilent Tech

1.5

16.

Revvity (formerly PerkinElmer)

1.5

17.

Shenzhen Mindray

1.4

18.

DiaSorin

1.2

19.

Natera

1.0

20.

Qiagen

1.0

… And other technology pioneers

STRATEC customer

Not a STRATEC customer

Source: IVD News / non-public companies estimated / non-reported sector sales estimated

FINANCIAL REVIEW

KEY FIGURES -TRACK RECORD

Sales

CAGR ~7%

350

300

287.3

274.6

266.0

250.0

250

207.5

214.2

200

184.9

187.8

150

144.9

146.9

128.0

100

50

0

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

in million €

Adjusted EBIT1

CAGR ~3%

60.0

54.3

50.0

45.1

41.7

40.0

36.4

32.3

29.3

30.0

26.9

26.2

27.1

24.1

19.5

20.0

10.0

0.0

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

in million €

  • Figures adjusted for comparison; adjusted for depreciation and amortization from purchase price allocation for acquisitions, related integration expenses and other extraordinary effects. Reconciliation to IFRS figures can be found in the respective annual report.

