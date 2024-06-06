WARBURG HIGHLIGHTS
Forward-looking statements involve risks.
This company presentation contains various statements concerning the future performance of STRATEC.These statements are based on both assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these forward-looking statements are realistic, we can provide no guarantee of this.This is because our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which could result in a substantial divergence between actual results and those expected.
It is not planned to update these forward-looking statements.
STRATEC AT A GLANCE
- Leading OEM player for automation solutions for the diagnostics industry and translational research
- Three decades of experience in highly regulated healthcare markets and growing technology pool
- Around 1.500 employees worldwide
- Around 50% allocable to R&D
- Production sites in Germany (HQ), Switzerland, Hungary,Austria and in the United States
High number of systems installed globally
SELECTED PRODUCTS
- Around 15,000 medium to high throughput systems
- Around 40,000 low throughput systems
- Sales of € 261.9 million in 2023
- CAGR sales since IPO in 1998: ~14%
- Sales split 2023:
- Systems 44%
- Service parts and consumables 37%
- Development and services 19%
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
QUALITY ENVIRONMENTAL
MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITY
Highest quality standards
Combat climate change
- Established high-performance, Greenhouse gas reduction target1
certified quality management
in-line with Paris agreement
system
STRATEC reduced its total Scope 1
Ensuring consistently high
and 2 emissions by 57% since 2019
product quality
Unavoidable Scope 1 and 2
Strong audit track record
emissions fully compensated by
(regarding inspections by
certified emission reduction
customers and regulatory
projects
authorities)
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Secure diverse and inclusive work environment
- Strong policies and measures to promote an open, tolerant and discrimination-free corporate culture
- Extensive occupational health/safety policies and programs
Participant of the UN Global Compact: Further alignment of strategies and operations to theTen Principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption / SDGs
1 30% absolute reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 (versus 2019)
UNIQUE POSITIONWITHINTHEVALUE CHAIN
STRATEC provides instrumentation, consumables, software and automation solutions
- OEM development and manufacturing
- Around 10,000 fully automated analyzer systems manufactured annually
- Wide range of intellectual property rights / broad technology pool
Long market lifecycles lead to longstanding partnerships
- Product lifecycles for a system typically in an area of 12 to 15 years
- Expanding installed base of systems
- Product enhancement and extension drives value / Life cycle management
Long-term contractual setup
- Milestone payments during development stage (linked to agreed development budget and development targets)
- Operating sales during series production stage - minimum volume commitment by partner, firm transfer price)
- Recurring sales from service parts & consumables
- strong commitment by both partners
Shared responsibilities
Analyzer Market
Systems Access Partner
Software Reagents
Plastic
Consumables
Indicative revenue characteristics of an analyzer OEM project
Development and market launch of successor
product
2 to 4 years
12 to 15 years
Another 5 years
Marketing phase of the analyzer system
development
of service parts
phase
Service part & consumables
& consumables
ACTIVE IN FAST GROWING SEGMENTS
IVD MARKET SEGMENTS / IVD MARKET: ~100 BILLION USD
Focus on market segments with above average complexity and growth
Molecular Diagnostics
- Random access analyser systems (mid-to-high throughput)
- Smart consumables (multiplexing)
- POC devices (multiplexing) with smart consumables
Immunoassay
- Random access analyzer systems (mid-to-high throughput)
- Classic plastic consumables
- Smart consumables
Hematology & other routine testing
- Decentralized testing solutions
- Veterinary diagnostics
- Plastics
Further specialities / focus areas
- Immunohematology
- Complex Sample Processing
- Tissue Diagnostics
- Translational Research
IVD market by technologies
IVD market by product group
Source: MarketsandMarkets Research; own estimates
BENEFITTING FROM OUTSOURCINGTREND
OUTSOURCEDVS IN HOUSE INSTRUMENTATION MARKET
The majority of instrumentation equipment in the IVD market is still developed in-house by diagnostics companies.
Share of outsourced developments has already increased significantly over the last couple of years.
Trend of outsourcing towards specialized players set to continue, due to:
- Engineering of automation solutions often not core competence of diagnostics companies
- Shorter development timeframes due to already existent technology pools
- Guaranteed project budget and firm transfer prices
- Keeping up with regulatory developments easier for specialized players
- Structured processes in order to address end customer needs, such as ease of use, user experience, workflow efficiencies,remote access, serviceability and preventive maintenance
Proportion of outsourced instrumentation developments over time
Ongoing paradigm shift even within
PAST
the "blue chips" towards outsourcing
STRONG RECURRING REVENUE BASE
Service parts and consumables (37% of sales)
- Maintenance parts
- Spare parts
- Classic plastic consumables (eg. Pipetting tips, reaction vessels)
- Smart consumables (highly complex cartridges; microfluidics, molding, mastering and coating technologies)
Fueled by growing installed base and increasing complexity
- Continuously growing number of active systems in the lab
- Strong upward trend in the average complexity of systems
Installed base1
Installed base1
STRATEC Instrumentation
Diatron
16,000
42,000
15,000
14,612
15,139
15,134
40,000
39,061
39,772
13,898
38,000
37,008
14,000
36,000
35,340
13,000
34,000
12,000
32,000
2020
2021
2022
2023
2020
2021
2022
2023
Installed base (number of system)
1 Estimated with the assumption of an average six year replacement cycle in the lab
Smart consumables
SIMOATM 24-ASSAY DISC
Quanterix
VITEK® MS
Disposable target slide
bioMérieux
Sales split 2023
Service parts and
consumables
37%
Development and
Services
19%
Service and spare parts
Perestaltic Pump
STRATEC
Classic consumables
Stackable Cuvette
STRATEC
Systems
44%
STRONG LONG-TERM CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS
A SELECTION OF STRATEC CUSTOMERS
Sales 2023
GLOBALTOP 20 IVD COMPANIES
(USD billion)
1.
Roche
14.2
2.
Abbott
10.0
3.
Danaher
9.6
4.
Siemens
4.8
5.
Thermo Fisher
4.4
6.
Becton Dickinson
3.6
7.
bioMerieux
3.3
8.
Sysmex
3.1
9.
QuidelOrtho
3.0
10.
Exact Sciences
2.5
11.
Illumina
2.2
12.
CH Werfen ( Inova, IL, Biokit)
2.1
13.
Hologic
1.8
14.
Bio-Rad Labs
1.5
15.
Agilent Tech
1.5
16.
Revvity (formerly PerkinElmer)
1.5
17.
Shenzhen Mindray
1.4
18.
DiaSorin
1.2
19.
Natera
1.0
20.
Qiagen
1.0
… And other technology pioneers
STRATEC customer
Not a STRATEC customer
Source: IVD News / non-public companies estimated / non-reported sector sales estimated
FINANCIAL REVIEW
KEY FIGURES -TRACK RECORD
Sales
CAGR ~7%
350
300
287.3
274.6
266.0
250.0
250
207.5
214.2
200
184.9
187.8
150
144.9
146.9
128.0
100
50
0
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
in million €
Adjusted EBIT1
CAGR ~3%
60.0
54.3
50.0
45.1
41.7
40.0
36.4
32.3
29.3
30.0
26.9
26.2
27.1
24.1
19.5
20.0
10.0
0.0
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
in million €
- Figures adjusted for comparison; adjusted for depreciation and amortization from purchase price allocation for acquisitions, related integration expenses and other extraordinary effects. Reconciliation to IFRS figures can be found in the respective annual report.
