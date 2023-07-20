HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Analysts Warburg Research downgraded Stratec to "hold" from "buy" after a profit warning and cut its price target to 57 euros from 84 euros. The diagnostics specialist is being hit by persistent weakness in demand, analyst Michael Heider wrote in a report published Thursday. He therefore adjusted his estimates to the new reality. So far, profit warnings from Stratec have actually always created good opportunities for investors, but this time the situation is different. Heider no longer advises buying because of the lost credibility./tih/gl

