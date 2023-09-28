Capella University, an accredited institution offering affordable, flexible and online programs for undergraduate and graduate degrees, has announced Dr. Constance St. Germain, EdD, JD, as its next president.

Dr. St. Germain joined Capella in 2017 as its chief academic officer and has served as its provost and SVP of academic affairs since 2019, providing leadership on accreditation, academic and faculty affairs, institutional policy and curriculum and programs. She assumed her role as president in September 2023 and will be the first woman to hold the position, following the retirement of former Capella University President Dr. Richard Senese.

“Constance’s demonstrated leadership and career history make her uniquely positioned to serve in this role. During her time at Capella, she has overseen major advances in innovation, faculty development, quality improvements and program optimization. She is the right person to continue to build on Capella’s legacy while guiding the university into the future,” said Dr. Senese, Capella University president emeritus and board chair.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to carry out and amplify Capella University’s enduring mission to transform lives through education,” said Dr. St. Germain. “I am filled with immense pride to become its first woman president, and to lead us in continuing to innovate the future of higher education.”

Prior to joining Capella, Dr. St. Germain served as executive dean for the University of Phoenix College of Humanities & Sciences, Social Sciences and Security & Criminal Justice, where she held strategic, operational and P&L responsibilities for faculty and students both in person and online. She was also the vice president and dean at American Public University System’s School of Public Service & Health prior to this role.

In addition to her academic career, Dr. St. Germain is a U.S. Army veteran, having served as a major in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. She worked as an on-site attorney at several military posts such as the 82D Airborne Division and XVIII Airborne Corps Fort Bragg, NC, among others.

Dr. St. Germain received her Doctor of Education in Higher Education and Organizational Change from Benedictine University, her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts in History from George Mason University. She is admitted to practice as an attorney in Vermont, Virginia and Maryland, as well as several federal courts.

About Capella University

Capella University (www.capella.edu) is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Founded in 1993, the university is dedicated to providing flexible, professionally aligned online degree programs designed to help working adults advance in their careers. Known for its commitment to learner success, academic quality and innovations in online education, Capella pioneered competency-based direct assessment programs allowing students to learn at their own pace. For more information, call 1.888.CAPELLA (888.227.3552).

