  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Strategic Education, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRA   US86272C1036

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

(STRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
93.82 USD   -4.07%
07:07aJack Welch Management Institute Named #7 in The Princeton Review 2023 List of Top 50 Online MBA Programs
BU
02/02Pioneer in Online Learning Publishes New Report on Competency-Based Education Outcomes
BU
01/12Strategic Education, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call; Announces Date for Annual Meeting; Announces Investor and Analyst Day
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jack Welch Management Institute Named #7 in The Princeton Review 2023 List of Top 50 Online MBA Programs

02/07/2023 | 07:07am EST
JWMI recognized in the top 10 best online MBA programs for the second year in a row

The Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University (JWMI) has been recognized by The Princeton Review’s list of top 50 online MBA programs for the seventh year, moving up three spots to #7 for 2023. This is JWMI’s highest ranking on the list, having improved in ranking for seven consecutive years. The list is developed using various data points about the schools and survey responses from the schools’ administrators and students enrolled in online MBA programs.

“It is an honor to be ranked a top online MBA program by the Princeton Review,” said Mary Carr, Senior Vice Provost and Dean of JWMI. “Our program provides a practical, applicable education to working professionals. Students learn from some of today’s most influential executives and exit with confidence and skills to succeed in business. JWMI’s placement in this year’s rankings reflects our ability to transform students into leaders.”

“The students, faculty, and alumni of JWMI’s MBA program excel at creating powerful outcomes for each other and businesses,” said Andréa Backman, President, Strayer University. “The program’s continued improvement in the Princeton Review rankings underscores our ongoing commitment to help prepare our graduates for success.”

The Princeton Review selected the top 50 online MBA programs and tallied its ranking list based on 2021-22 data that the company collected on 154 business schools offering online MBAs. The company also factored in data from its 2021–2022 survey of 6,900 students enrolled in the schools’ online MBA programs. More than 60 data points were weighed to determine the list and rankings.

The Princeton Review’s project, Best Business Schools of 2023, offers in-depth profiles of the top online MBA programs, including reviews from currently enrolled students. In JWMI’s profile, students note the Institute’s affordability, quality and convenience alongside faculty engagement and expertise. According to learners at JWMI, the MBA program allows students to take “challenging yet engaging courses while still being flexible and adaptive.” JWMI students describe their classmates as “passionate and diverse, from all parts of the world and industries” and note that professors are “highly engaged” and “really care about the students.”

Since becoming part of Strayer University in 2011, JWMI has grown rapidly and graduated more than 3,500 students. Founded by the renowned CEO and business icon, the late Jack Welch, JWMI was designed to provide students with opportunities to learn from business leaders and pursue their career objectives. Jack Welch’s influence spans the curriculum, the faculty, the students, and the administration. JWMI currently enrolls a diverse population, representing 42 countries.

To learn more about the Jack Welch Management Institute, visit https://jackwelch.strayer.edu or follow @JackWelchMBA on Twitter.

To learn more about The Princeton Review’s methodology for its business school ranking lists, visit http://www.princetonreview.com/business-school-rankings/ranking-methodology.

ABOUT STRAYER UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers flexible and affordable undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration (including the Jack Welch Management Institute MBA), accounting, information technology, education, health services, public administration and criminal justice, as well as non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain. Strayer University is an accredited institution and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), www.msche.org. Strayer University’s accreditation status is Accreditation Reaffirmed. MSCHE most recently reaffirmed Strayer University’s accreditation status in June 2017, with the next self-study evaluation scheduled for the 2025–2026 academic year. MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). For more information, visit http://www.strayer.edu.


© Business Wire 2023
