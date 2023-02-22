Advanced search
    STRA   US86272C1036

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

(STRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-22 pm EST
92.00 USD   -2.25%
04:09pEarnings Flash (STRA) STRATEGIC EDUCATION Posts Q4 Revenue $269.9M, vs. Street Est of $271.7M
MT
04:08pStrategic Education, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
BU
02/10Capella University Announces Accreditation of Master of Science in Human Services Program
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Education, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

02/22/2023 | 04:08pm EST
Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022.

“We are pleased with our progress in 2022 toward a return to growth and are very proud of the organization’s ongoing commitment to the success of our students,” said Karl McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Education. “As we begin a new year, we are focused on continued recovery and investing in opportunities for growth within our diversified portfolio of offerings, including strength within our Education Technology Services segment, with the mission to promote economic mobility for working adults.”

STRATEGIC EDUCATION CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended December 31

  • Revenue decreased 0.8% to $269.9 million compared to $272.1 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Income from operations was $27.6 million or 10.2% of revenue, compared to $27.9 million or 10.2% of revenue for the same period in 2021. Adjusted income from operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $27.2 million compared to $37.8 million for the same period in 2021. The adjusted operating income margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 10.1% compared to 13.9% for the same period in 2021. [Adjusted results for 2021 exclude an adjustment for foreign currency exchange impacts and are therefore not directly comparable to adjusted results previously reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021.] For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.
  • Net income was $18.3 million compared to $21.7 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $18.7 million compared to $27.7 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $45.2 million compared to $56.1 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.77 compared to $0.90 for the same period in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $0.78 from $1.15 for the same period in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.83. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding decreased to 23,911,000 from 24,098,000 for the same period in 2021.

Year Ended December 31

  • Revenue decreased 5.9% to $1,065.5 million compared to $1,131.7 million in 2021. Adjusted revenue, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased 6.2% to $1,065.5 million compared to $1,135.3 million in 2021. [Adjusted results for 2021 exclude an adjustment for foreign currency exchange impacts and are therefore not directly comparable to adjusted results previously reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.] For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.
  • Income from operations was $70.8 million or 6.6% of revenue, compared to $73.9 million or 6.5% of revenue in 2021. Adjusted income from operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $88.3 million in 2022 compared to $165.7 million in 2021. The adjusted operating income margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 8.3% compared to 14.6% in 2021.
  • Net income was $46.7 million in 2022 compared to $55.1 million in 2021. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $60.3 million compared to $116.6 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $163.1 million compared to $237.7 million in 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $1.94 compared to $2.28 in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $2.51 from $4.83 in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $2.59. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding decreased to 23,998,000 from 24,122,000 in 2021.

U.S. Higher Education Segment Highlights

  • The U.S. Higher Education segment (USHE) is comprised of Strayer University and Capella University.
  • For the fourth quarter, student enrollment within USHE decreased 0.8% to 78,062 compared to 78,721 for the same period in 2021. Full-year 2022 student enrollment within USHE decreased 6.5% compared to 2021.
  • For the fourth quarter, FlexPath enrollment was 19% of USHE enrollment compared to 18% for the same period in 2021.
  • Revenue increased 0.5% to $199.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $198.6 million for the same period in 2021, driven by higher revenue-per-student.
  • Income from operations was $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $19.9 million for the same period in 2021. The operating income margin was 6.6%, compared to 10.0% for the same period in 2021.

Education Technology Services Segment Highlights

  • The Education Technology Services segment (ETS) is comprised primarily of Employer Solutions, Sophia Learning, and Workforce Edge.
  • For the fourth quarter, employer affiliated enrollment was 24.7% of USHE enrollment compared to 21.7% for the same period in 2021. Full-year 2022 employer affiliated enrollment was 24.4% of USHE enrollment compared to 21.0% in 2021.
  • For the fourth quarter, Sophia Learning had an increase in average total subscribers of approximately 29% from the same period in 2021.
  • As of December 31, 2022, Workforce Edge had a total of 54 corporate agreements, collectively employing approximately 1,310,000 employees.
  • Revenue increased 20.4% to $16.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $13.9 million for the same period in 2021, driven by growth in Sophia Learning subscriptions and employer affiliated enrollment.
  • Income from operations was $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2021. The operating income margin was 24.1%, compared to 36.5% for the same period in 2021.

Australia/New Zealand Segment Highlights

  • The Australia/New Zealand segment (ANZ) is comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School.
  • For the fourth quarter, student enrollment within ANZ increased 3.7% to 19,651 compared to 18,942 for the same period in 2021. Full-year 2022 student enrollment within ANZ increased 0.2% compared to 2021.
  • Revenue decreased 10.2% to $53.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $59.6 million for the same period in 2021. Revenue on a constant currency basis increased 0.6% to $59.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $59.6 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Income from operations was $10.0 million or 18.6% of revenue, compared to $12.8 million or 21.6% of revenue for the same period in 2021. Income from operations and the operating income margin on a constant currency basis were $11.6 million or 19.3% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $12.8 million or 21.6% of revenue for the same period in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At December 31, 2022, Strategic Education had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $235.9 million, and $101.4 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Cash provided by operations in 2022 was $126.1 million compared to $180.5 million in 2021. Capital expenditures for 2022 were $43.2 million compared to $49.4 million in 2021. Capital expenditures for 2023 are expected to be approximately $45 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, consolidated bad debt expense as a percentage of revenue was 4.9%, compared to 4.5% of revenue for the same period in 2021.

COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

Strategic Education announced today that it declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on March 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL WITH MANAGEMENT

Strategic Education will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results at 5:00 p.m. (ET) today. This call will be available via webcast. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register. An earnings release presentation will also be posted to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section. Following the call, the webcast will be archived and available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section. To participate in the live call, investors should register here prior to the call to receive dial-in information and a PIN.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, enabling education benefits programs through low-cost online general education-level courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “assume,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “potential” and other similar words, and include all statements that are not historical facts, including with respect to, among other things, the future financial performance and growth opportunities of Strategic Education; Strategic Education’s plans, strategies and prospects; and future events and expectations. The statements are based on Strategic Education’s current expectations and are subject to a number of assumptions, uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to:

  • the pace of student enrollment;
  • Strategic Education’s continued compliance with Title IV of the Higher Education Act, and the regulations thereunder, as well as other federal laws and regulations, institutional accreditation standards and state regulatory requirements;
  • rulemaking and other action by the Department of Education or other governmental entities, including without limitation action related to borrower defense to repayment applications, and increased focus by the U.S. Congress on for-profit education institutions;
  • competitive factors;
  • risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies;
  • the impact of regulatory measures or voluntary actions that may be put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, including restrictions on business operations or social distancing requirements;
  • risks associated with the opening of new campuses;
  • risks associated with the offering of new educational programs and adapting to other changes;
  • risks associated with the acquisition of existing educational institutions, including Strategic Education’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand;
  • the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected;
  • the risk that the acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand may not advance Strategic Education’s business strategy and growth strategy;
  • risks relating to the timing of regulatory approvals;
  • Strategic Education’s ability to implement its growth strategy;
  • the risk that the combined company may experience difficulty integrating employees or operations;
  • risks associated with the ability of Strategic Education’s students to finance their education in a timely manner;
  • general economic and market conditions; and
  • additional factors described in Strategic Education’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond Strategic Education’s ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to Strategic Education on the date they are made, and Strategic Education undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

For the three months ended
December 31,

 

For the twelve months ended
December 31,

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

Revenues

$

272,099

 

 

$

269,938

 

 

$

1,131,686

 

$

1,065,480

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Instructional and support costs

 

148,867

 

 

 

152,167

 

 

 

608,261

 

 

597,321

 

General and administration

 

85,391

 

 

 

90,558

 

 

 

361,345

 

 

379,817

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

3,764

 

 

 

3,396

 

 

 

51,495

 

 

14,350

 

Merger and integration costs

 

7,141

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

11,201

 

 

1,117

 

Restructuring costs

 

(928

)

 

 

(4,014

)

 

 

25,472

 

 

2,115

 

Total costs and expenses

 

244,235

 

 

 

242,291

 

 

 

1,057,774

 

 

994,720

 

Income from operations

 

27,864

 

 

 

27,647

 

 

 

73,912

 

 

70,760

 

Other income (expense)

 

1,611

 

 

 

(58

)

 

 

2,687

 

 

(1,191

)

Income before income taxes

 

29,475

 

 

 

27,589

 

 

 

76,599

 

 

69,569

 

Provision for income taxes

 

7,795

 

 

 

9,260

 

 

 

21,512

 

 

22,899

 

Net income

$

21,680

 

 

$

18,329

 

 

$

55,087

 

$

46,670

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

2.30

 

$

1.97

 

Diluted

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

2.28

 

$

1.94

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

23,924

 

 

 

23,421

 

 

 

23,955

 

 

23,679

 

Diluted

 

24,098

 

 

 

23,911

 

 

 

24,122

 

 

23,998

 

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

December 31,
2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

268,918

 

$

213,667

 

Marketable securities

 

6,501

 

 

9,156

 

Tuition receivable, net

 

51,277

 

 

62,953

 

Income taxes receivable

 

313

 

 

 

Other current assets

 

40,777

 

 

43,285

 

Total current assets

 

367,786

 

 

329,061

 

Property and equipment, net

 

150,589

 

 

132,845

 

Right-of-use lease assets

 

149,587

 

 

125,248

 

Marketable securities, non-current

 

23,377

 

 

13,123

 

Intangible assets, net

 

276,380

 

 

260,541

 

Goodwill

 

1,285,864

 

 

1,251,277

 

Other assets

 

52,297

 

 

49,652

 

Total assets

$

2,305,880

 

$

2,161,747

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

95,518

 

$

90,588

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

 

6,989

 

Contract liabilities

 

73,232

 

 

88,488

 

Lease liabilities

 

27,005

 

 

23,879

 

Total current liabilities

 

195,755

 

 

209,944

 

Long-term debt

 

141,630

 

 

101,396

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

44,595

 

 

34,605

 

Lease liabilities, non-current

 

162,821

 

 

134,006

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

47,089

 

 

46,006

 

Total liabilities

 

591,890

 

 

525,957

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01; 32,000,000 shares authorized; 24,592,098 and 24,402,891 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

246

 

 

244

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,529,969

 

 

1,510,924

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

9,203

 

 

(35,068

)

Retained earnings

 

174,572

 

 

159,690

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,713,990

 

 

1,635,790

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,305,880

 

$

2,161,747

 

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

For the year ended
December 31,

 

2021

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

55,087

 

 

$

46,670

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Loss on sale of marketable securities

 

781

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of property and equipment

 

(2,656

)

 

 

(2,886

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

552

 

 

 

552

 

Amortization of investment discount/premium

 

70

 

 

 

32

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

103,416

 

 

 

63,124

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(7,710

)

 

 

(8,667

)

Stock-based compensation

 

18,149

 

 

 

21,792

 

Impairment of right-of-use lease assets

 

18,876

 

 

 

1,185

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Tuition receivable, net

 

(196

)

 

 

(12,558

)

Other assets

 

(6,964

)

 

 

3,584

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(6,700

)

 

 

(4,339

)

Income taxes payable and income taxes receivable

 

1,196

 

 

 

7,580

 

Contract liabilities

 

13,995

 

 

 

18,960

 

Other liabilities

 

(7,369

)

 

 

(8,977

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

180,527

 

 

 

126,052

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(800

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(49,433

)

 

 

(43,170

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

 

9,300

 

 

 

6,420

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

8,331

 

 

 

6,525

 

Other investments

 

(1,292

)

 

 

(335

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(33,094

)

 

 

(31,360

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Common dividends paid

 

(59,045

)

 

 

(59,240

)

Net payments for stock awards

 

(2,938

)

 

 

(3,004

)

Payments on long-term debt

 

 

 

 

(40,000

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(5,905

)

 

 

(40,116

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(67,888

)

 

 

(142,360

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(2,353

)

 

 

(4,090

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

77,192

 

 

 

(51,758

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — beginning of period

 

202,020

 

 

 

279,212

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — end of period

$

279,212

 

 

$

227,454

 

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

(in thousands)

 

 

For the three months ended
December 31,

 

For the twelve months ended
December 31,

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Higher Education

$

198,623

 

 

$

199,688

 

 

$

829,270

 

 

$

770,979

 

Australia/New Zealand

 

59,575

 

 

 

53,515

 

 

 

250,124

 

 

 

230,747

 

Education Technology Services

 

13,901

 

 

 

16,735

 

 

 

52,292

 

 

 

63,754

 

Consolidated revenues

$

272,099

 

 

$

269,938

 

 

$

1,131,686

 

 

$

1,065,480

 

Income from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Higher Education

$

19,933

 

 

$

13,219

 

 

$

104,914

 

 

$

38,605

 

Australia/New Zealand

 

12,839

 

 

 

9,967

 

 

 

35,855

 

 

 

30,473

 

Education Technology Services

 

5,069

 

 

 

4,027

 

 

 

21,311

 

 

 

19,264

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(3,764

)

 

 

(3,396

)

 

 

(51,495

)

 

 

(14,350

)

Merger and integration costs

 

(7,141

)

 

 

(184

)

 

 

(11,201

)

 

 

(1,117

)

Restructuring costs

 

928

 

 

 

4,014

 

 

 

(25,472

)

 

 

(2,115

)

Consolidated income from operations

$

27,864

 

 

$

27,647

 

 

$

73,912

 

 

$

70,760

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our press release and schedules, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We discuss management’s reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules that follow reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we reference. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, total costs and expenses, income from operations, operating margin, income before income taxes, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable financial measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Management uses certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial performance because those non-GAAP measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of the Company’s ongoing operations before the impact of certain items described below. Management believes this information is useful to investors to compare the Company’s results of operations period-over-period. These measures are Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS). We define Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to exclude (1) a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, and amortization and depreciation expense related to intangible assets and software assets associated with the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, (2) transaction and integration expenses associated with the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, (3) severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company’s restructuring, (4) income/loss recognized from the Company’s investments in partnership interests and other investments, and (5) discrete tax adjustments utilizing adjusted effective income tax rates of 25.5% and 30.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively, and adjusted effective income tax rates of 28.5% and 30.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively. To illustrate currency impacts to operating results, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 are also presented on a constant currency basis utilizing an exchange rate of 0.73 and 0.75 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, respectively, which was the average exchange rate for the same periods in 2021. We define EBITDA as net income before other income (loss), the provision for income taxes, gains on sale of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization, and from this amount in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA we also exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense associated with deferred implementation costs incurred in cloud computing arrangements, a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value, and the amounts in (2) and (3) above. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the sections that follow. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED REVENUE, ADJUSTED TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES, ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN, ADJUSTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES, ADJUSTED NET INCOME, AND ADJUSTED EPS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended December 31, 2021

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

As Reported
(GAAP)

 

Purchase
accounting
adjustments(1)

 

Merger and
integration
costs(2)

 

Restructuring
costs(3)

 

Income from
other
investments(4)

 

Tax
adjustments(5)

 

As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

Revenues

$

272,099

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

272,099

Total costs and expenses

$

244,235

 

$

(3,764

)

 

$

(7,141

)

 

$

928

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

234,258

Income from operations

$

27,864

 

$

3,764

 

 

$

7,141

 

 

$

(928

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

37,841

Operating margin

 

10.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13.9%

Income before income taxes

$

29,475

 

$

3,764

 

 

$

7,141

 

 

$

(928

)

 

$

(2,330

)

 

$

 

 

$

37,122

Net income

$

21,680

 

$

3,764

 

 

$

7,141

 

 

$

(928

)

 

$

(2,330

)

 

$

(1,663

)

 

$

27,664

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

0.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1.15

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

24,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,098

 

 

 

For the three months ended December 31, 2022

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

As Reported
(GAAP)

 

Purchase
accounting
adjustments(1)

 

Merger and
integration
costs(2)

 

Restructuring
costs(3)

 

Income from
other
investments(4)

 

Tax
adjustments(5)

 

As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

Revenues

$

269,938

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

269,938

Total costs and expenses

$

242,291

 

$

(3,396

)

 

$

(184

)

 

$

4,014

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

242,725

Income from operations

$

27,647

 

$

3,396

 

 

$

184

 

 

$

(4,014

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

27,213

Operating margin

 

10.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.1%

Income before income taxes

$

27,589

 

$

3,396

 

 

$

184

 

 

$

(4,014

)

 

$

(401

)

 

$

 

$

26,754

Net income

$

18,329

 

$

3,396

 

 

$

184

 

 

$

(4,014

)

 

$

(401

)

 

$

1,246

 

$

18,740

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

0.77

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.78

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

23,911

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,911

 

 

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

As Reported
(GAAP)

 

Purchase
accounting
adjustments(1)

 

Merger and
integration
costs(2)

 

Restructuring
costs(3)

 

Income from
other
investments(4)

 

Tax
adjustments(5)

 

As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

Revenues

$

1,131,686

 

$

3,646

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,135,332

Total costs and expenses

$

1,057,774

 

$

(51,495

)

 

$

(11,201

)

 

$

(25,472

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

969,606

Income from operations

$

73,912

 

$

55,141

 

 

$

11,201

 

 

$

25,472

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

165,726

Operating margin

 

6.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14.6%

Income before income taxes

$

76,599

 

$

55,141

 

 

$

11,201

 

 

$

25,472

 

 

$

(5,300

)

 

$

 

 

$

163,113

Net income

$

55,087

 

$

55,141

 

 

$

11,201

 

 

$

25,472

 

 

$

(5,300

)

 

$

(24,975

)

 

$

116,626

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

2.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4.83

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

24,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,122

 

 

 

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

As Reported
(GAAP)

 

Purchase
accounting
adjustments(1)

 

Merger and
integration
costs(2)

 

Restructuring
costs(3)

 

Income from
other
investments(4)

 

Tax
adjustments(5)

 

As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

Revenues

$

1,065,480

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,065,480

Total costs and expenses

$

994,720

 

$

(14,350

)

 

$

(1,117

)

 

$

(2,115

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

977,138

Income from operations

$

70,760

 

$

14,350

 

 

$

1,117

 

 

$

2,115

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

88,342

Operating margin

 

6.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.3%

Income before income taxes

$

69,569

 

$

14,350

 

 

$

1,117

 

 

$

2,115

 

 

$

(579

)

 

$

 

 

$

86,572

Net income

$

46,670

 

$

14,350

 

 

$

1,117

 

 

$

2,115

 

 

$

(579

)

 

$

(3,419

)

 

$

60,254

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

1.94

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2.51

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

23,998

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,998

(1)

Reflects a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, and amortization and depreciation expense of intangible assets and software assets acquired through the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand.

(2)

Reflects transaction and integration expenses associated with the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company, including premerger litigation settlement, net of insurance recovery, and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand.

(3)

Reflects severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company’s restructuring.

(4)

Reflects income/loss recognized from the Company’s investments in partnership interests and other investments.

(5)

Reflects tax impacts of the adjustments described above and discrete tax adjustments related to stock-based compensation and other adjustments, utilizing adjusted effective income tax rates of 25.5% and 30.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively, and adjusted effective income tax rates of 28.5% and 30.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

2022 AS ADJUSTED WITH CONSTANT CURRENCY

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

For the three months ended December 31, 2022

 

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022

 

As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

 

Constant
currency

adjustment(1)

 

As Adjusted
with Constant
Currency
(Non-GAAP)

 

As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

 

Constant
currency
adjustment(1)

 

As Adjusted
with Constant
Currency
(Non-GAAP)

Revenues

$

269,938

 

$

6,424

 

$

276,362

 

$

1,065,480

 

$

18,645

 

$

1,084,125

Total costs and expenses

$

242,725

 

$

4,810

 

$

247,535

 

$

977,138

 

$

15,816

 

$

992,954

Income from operations

$

27,213

 

$

1,614

 

$

28,827

 

$

88,342

 

$

2,829

 

$

91,171

Operating margin

 

10.1%

 

 

 

 

10.4%

 

 

8.3%

 

 

 

 

8.4%

Income before income taxes

$

26,754

 

$

1,636

 

$

28,390

 

$

86,572

 

$

2,846

 

$

89,418

Net income

$

18,740

 

$

1,146

 

$

19,886

 

$

60,254

 

$

1,958

 

$

62,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

0.78

 

 

 

$

0.83

 

$

2.51

 

 

 

$

2.59

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

23,911

 

 

 

 

23,911

 

 

23,998

 

 

 

 

23,998

(1)

Reflects an adjustment to translate foreign currency results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 at a constant exchange rate of 0.73 and 0.75 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, respectively, which was the average exchange rate for the same periods in 2021.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP SEGMENT REPORTING

(in thousands)

 

 

For the three months ended
December 31,

 

For the twelve months ended
December 31,

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Higher Education

$

198,623

 

 

$

199,688

 

 

$

829,270

 

 

$

770,979

 

Australia/New Zealand

 

59,575

 

 

 

53,515

 

 

 

250,124

 

 

 

230,747

 

Education Technology Services

 

13,901

 

 

 

16,735

 

 

 

52,292

 

 

 

63,754

 

Consolidated revenues

 

272,099

 

 

 

269,938

 

 

 

1,131,686

 

 

 

1,065,480

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to consolidated revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Higher Education

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Australia/New Zealand(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,646

 

 

 

 

Education Technology Services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments to consolidated revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,646

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted revenues by segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Higher Education

 

198,623

 

 

 

199,688

 

 

 

829,270

 

 

 

770,979

 

Australia/New Zealand

 

59,575

 

 

 

53,515

 

 

 

253,770

 

 

 

230,747

 

Education Technology Services

 

13,901

 

 

 

16,735

 

 

 

52,292

 

 

 

63,754

 

Adjusted consolidated revenues

$

272,099

 

 

$

269,938

 

 

$

1,135,332

 

 

$

1,065,480

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Higher Education

$

19,933

 

 

$

13,219

 

 

$

104,914

 

 

$

38,605

 

Australia/New Zealand

 

12,839

 

 

 

9,967

 

 

 

35,855

 

 

 

30,473

 

Education Technology Services

 

5,069

 

 

 

4,027

 

 

 

21,311

 

 

 

19,264

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(3,764

)

 

 

(3,396

)

 

 

(51,495

)

 

 

(14,350

)

Merger and integration costs

 

(7,141

)

 

 

(184

)

 

 

(11,201

)

 

 

(1,117

)

Restructuring costs

 

928

 

 

 

4,014

 

 

 

(25,472

)

 

 

(2,115

)

Consolidated income from operations

 

27,864

 

 

 

27,647

 

 

 

73,912

 

 

 

70,760

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to consolidated income from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Australia/New Zealand(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,646

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

3,764

 

 

 

3,396

 

 

 

51,495

 

 

 

14,350

 

Merger and integration costs

 

7,141

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

11,201

 

 

 

1,117

 

Restructuring costs

 

(928

)

 

 

(4,014

)

 

 

25,472

 

 

 

2,115

 

Total adjustments to consolidated income from operations

 

9,977

 

 

 

(434

)

 

 

91,814

 

 

 

17,582

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted income from operations by segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Higher Education

 

19,933

 

 

 

13,219

 

 

 

104,914

 

 

 

38,605

 

Australia/New Zealand

 

12,839

 

 

 

9,967

 

 

 

39,501

 

 

 

30,473

 

Education Technology Services

 

5,069

 

 

 

4,027

 

 

 

21,311

 

 

 

19,264

 

Total adjusted income from operations

$

37,841

 

 

$

27,213

 

 

$

165,726

 

 

$

88,342

 

(1)

Adjustments to the Australia/New Zealand segment revenue and income from operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a purchase accounting adjustment of $3.6 million to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

 

 

For the three months ended
December 31,

 

For the twelve months ended
December 31,

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

Net income

$

21,680

 

 

$

18,329

 

 

$

55,087

 

 

$

46,670

 

Provision for income taxes

 

7,795

 

 

 

9,260

 

 

 

21,512

 

 

 

22,899

 

Other (income) loss

 

(1,611

)

 

 

58

 

 

 

(2,687

)

 

 

1,191

 

Gain on sale of property and equipment

 

(1,975

)

 

 

(2,886

)

 

 

(2,656

)

 

 

(2,886

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

15,228

 

 

 

13,931

 

 

 

103,416

 

 

 

63,124

 

EBITDA (1)

 

41,117

 

 

 

38,692

 

 

 

174,672

 

 

 

130,998

 

Stock-based compensation

 

5,435

 

 

 

5,583

 

 

 

18,852

 

 

 

21,792

 

Merger and integration costs (2)

 

7,141

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

11,201

 

 

 

1,170

 

Restructuring costs (3)

 

1,026

 

 

 

(1,128

)

 

 

25,472

 

 

 

2,521

 

Cloud computing amortization (4)

 

1,347

 

 

 

1,898

 

 

 

3,848

 

 

 

6,640

 

Contract liability adjustment (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,646

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

56,066

 

 

$

45,229

 

 

$

237,691

 

 

$

163,121

 

(1)

Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release for more detail regarding these adjustments and management’s reasons for providing this information.

(2)

Reflects transaction and integration charges associated with the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company, including premerger litigation settlement, net of insurance recovery, and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. Excludes $0.1 million of depreciation and amortization for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

(3)

Reflects severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company’s restructuring. Includes $0.7 million of stock-based compensation benefit related to forfeitures of stock-based awards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Excludes $2.0 million and $2.7 million of gain on sale of property and equipment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and $2.9 million of gain on the sale of property and equipment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Excludes $2.7 million and $2.5 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

(4)

Reflects amortization expense associated with deferred implementation costs incurred in cloud computing arrangements.

(5)

Reflects a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand.

 


© Business Wire 2023
