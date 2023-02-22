Strategic Education, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022.

“We are pleased with our progress in 2022 toward a return to growth and are very proud of the organization’s ongoing commitment to the success of our students,” said Karl McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Education. “As we begin a new year, we are focused on continued recovery and investing in opportunities for growth within our diversified portfolio of offerings, including strength within our Education Technology Services segment, with the mission to promote economic mobility for working adults.”

STRATEGIC EDUCATION CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended December 31

Revenue decreased 0.8% to $269.9 million compared to $272.1 million for the same period in 2021.

Income from operations was $27.6 million or 10.2% of revenue, compared to $27.9 million or 10.2% of revenue for the same period in 2021. Adjusted income from operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $27.2 million compared to $37.8 million for the same period in 2021. The adjusted operating income margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 10.1% compared to 13.9% for the same period in 2021. [Adjusted results for 2021 exclude an adjustment for foreign currency exchange impacts and are therefore not directly comparable to adjusted results previously reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021.] For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.

Net income was $18.3 million compared to $21.7 million for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $18.7 million compared to $27.7 million for the same period in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $45.2 million compared to $56.1 million for the same period in 2021.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.77 compared to $0.90 for the same period in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $0.78 from $1.15 for the same period in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.83. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding decreased to 23,911,000 from 24,098,000 for the same period in 2021.

Year Ended December 31

Revenue decreased 5.9% to $1,065.5 million compared to $1,131.7 million in 2021. Adjusted revenue, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased 6.2% to $1,065.5 million compared to $1,135.3 million in 2021. [Adjusted results for 2021 exclude an adjustment for foreign currency exchange impacts and are therefore not directly comparable to adjusted results previously reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.] For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.

Income from operations was $70.8 million or 6.6% of revenue, compared to $73.9 million or 6.5% of revenue in 2021. Adjusted income from operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $88.3 million in 2022 compared to $165.7 million in 2021. The adjusted operating income margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was 8.3% compared to 14.6% in 2021.

Net income was $46.7 million in 2022 compared to $55.1 million in 2021. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $60.3 million compared to $116.6 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $163.1 million compared to $237.7 million in 2021.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.94 compared to $2.28 in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $2.51 from $4.83 in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $2.59. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding decreased to 23,998,000 from 24,122,000 in 2021.

U.S. Higher Education Segment Highlights

The U.S. Higher Education segment (USHE) is comprised of Strayer University and Capella University.

For the fourth quarter, student enrollment within USHE decreased 0.8% to 78,062 compared to 78,721 for the same period in 2021. Full-year 2022 student enrollment within USHE decreased 6.5% compared to 2021.

For the fourth quarter, FlexPath enrollment was 19% of USHE enrollment compared to 18% for the same period in 2021.

Revenue increased 0.5% to $199.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $198.6 million for the same period in 2021, driven by higher revenue-per-student.

Income from operations was $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $19.9 million for the same period in 2021. The operating income margin was 6.6%, compared to 10.0% for the same period in 2021.

Education Technology Services Segment Highlights

The Education Technology Services segment (ETS) is comprised primarily of Employer Solutions, Sophia Learning, and Workforce Edge.

For the fourth quarter, employer affiliated enrollment was 24.7% of USHE enrollment compared to 21.7% for the same period in 2021. Full-year 2022 employer affiliated enrollment was 24.4% of USHE enrollment compared to 21.0% in 2021.

For the fourth quarter, Sophia Learning had an increase in average total subscribers of approximately 29% from the same period in 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, Workforce Edge had a total of 54 corporate agreements, collectively employing approximately 1,310,000 employees.

Revenue increased 20.4% to $16.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $13.9 million for the same period in 2021, driven by growth in Sophia Learning subscriptions and employer affiliated enrollment.

Income from operations was $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2021. The operating income margin was 24.1%, compared to 36.5% for the same period in 2021.

Australia/New Zealand Segment Highlights

The Australia/New Zealand segment (ANZ) is comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School.

For the fourth quarter, student enrollment within ANZ increased 3.7% to 19,651 compared to 18,942 for the same period in 2021. Full-year 2022 student enrollment within ANZ increased 0.2% compared to 2021.

Revenue decreased 10.2% to $53.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $59.6 million for the same period in 2021. Revenue on a constant currency basis increased 0.6% to $59.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $59.6 million for the same period in 2021.

Income from operations was $10.0 million or 18.6% of revenue, compared to $12.8 million or 21.6% of revenue for the same period in 2021. Income from operations and the operating income margin on a constant currency basis were $11.6 million or 19.3% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $12.8 million or 21.6% of revenue for the same period in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At December 31, 2022, Strategic Education had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $235.9 million, and $101.4 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Cash provided by operations in 2022 was $126.1 million compared to $180.5 million in 2021. Capital expenditures for 2022 were $43.2 million compared to $49.4 million in 2021. Capital expenditures for 2023 are expected to be approximately $45 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, consolidated bad debt expense as a percentage of revenue was 4.9%, compared to 4.5% of revenue for the same period in 2021.

COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

Strategic Education announced today that it declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on March 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, enabling education benefits programs through low-cost online general education-level courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “assume,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “potential” and other similar words, and include all statements that are not historical facts, including with respect to, among other things, the future financial performance and growth opportunities of Strategic Education; Strategic Education’s plans, strategies and prospects; and future events and expectations. The statements are based on Strategic Education’s current expectations and are subject to a number of assumptions, uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to:

the pace of student enrollment;

Strategic Education’s continued compliance with Title IV of the Higher Education Act, and the regulations thereunder, as well as other federal laws and regulations, institutional accreditation standards and state regulatory requirements;

rulemaking and other action by the Department of Education or other governmental entities, including without limitation action related to borrower defense to repayment applications, and increased focus by the U.S. Congress on for-profit education institutions;

competitive factors;

risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies;

the impact of regulatory measures or voluntary actions that may be put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, including restrictions on business operations or social distancing requirements;

risks associated with the opening of new campuses;

risks associated with the offering of new educational programs and adapting to other changes;

risks associated with the acquisition of existing educational institutions, including Strategic Education’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand;

the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected;

the risk that the acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand may not advance Strategic Education’s business strategy and growth strategy;

risks relating to the timing of regulatory approvals;

Strategic Education’s ability to implement its growth strategy;

the risk that the combined company may experience difficulty integrating employees or operations;

risks associated with the ability of Strategic Education’s students to finance their education in a timely manner;

general economic and market conditions; and

additional factors described in Strategic Education’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond Strategic Education’s ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to Strategic Education on the date they are made, and Strategic Education undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended

December 31, For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenues $ 272,099 $ 269,938 $ 1,131,686 $ 1,065,480 Costs and expenses: Instructional and support costs 148,867 152,167 608,261 597,321 General and administration 85,391 90,558 361,345 379,817 Amortization of intangible assets 3,764 3,396 51,495 14,350 Merger and integration costs 7,141 184 11,201 1,117 Restructuring costs (928 ) (4,014 ) 25,472 2,115 Total costs and expenses 244,235 242,291 1,057,774 994,720 Income from operations 27,864 27,647 73,912 70,760 Other income (expense) 1,611 (58 ) 2,687 (1,191 ) Income before income taxes 29,475 27,589 76,599 69,569 Provision for income taxes 7,795 9,260 21,512 22,899 Net income $ 21,680 $ 18,329 $ 55,087 $ 46,670 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.78 $ 2.30 $ 1.97 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.77 $ 2.28 $ 1.94 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,924 23,421 23,955 23,679 Diluted 24,098 23,911 24,122 23,998

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,918 $ 213,667 Marketable securities 6,501 9,156 Tuition receivable, net 51,277 62,953 Income taxes receivable 313 — Other current assets 40,777 43,285 Total current assets 367,786 329,061 Property and equipment, net 150,589 132,845 Right-of-use lease assets 149,587 125,248 Marketable securities, non-current 23,377 13,123 Intangible assets, net 276,380 260,541 Goodwill 1,285,864 1,251,277 Other assets 52,297 49,652 Total assets $ 2,305,880 $ 2,161,747 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 95,518 $ 90,588 Income taxes payable — 6,989 Contract liabilities 73,232 88,488 Lease liabilities 27,005 23,879 Total current liabilities 195,755 209,944 Long-term debt 141,630 101,396 Deferred income tax liabilities 44,595 34,605 Lease liabilities, non-current 162,821 134,006 Other long-term liabilities 47,089 46,006 Total liabilities 591,890 525,957 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01; 32,000,000 shares authorized; 24,592,098 and 24,402,891 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively 246 244 Additional paid-in capital 1,529,969 1,510,924 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,203 (35,068 ) Retained earnings 174,572 159,690 Total stockholders’ equity 1,713,990 1,635,790 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,305,880 $ 2,161,747

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 55,087 $ 46,670 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss on sale of marketable securities 781 — Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,656 ) (2,886 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 552 552 Amortization of investment discount/premium 70 32 Depreciation and amortization 103,416 63,124 Deferred income taxes (7,710 ) (8,667 ) Stock-based compensation 18,149 21,792 Impairment of right-of-use lease assets 18,876 1,185 Changes in assets and liabilities: Tuition receivable, net (196 ) (12,558 ) Other assets (6,964 ) 3,584 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (6,700 ) (4,339 ) Income taxes payable and income taxes receivable 1,196 7,580 Contract liabilities 13,995 18,960 Other liabilities (7,369 ) (8,977 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 180,527 126,052 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — (800 ) Purchases of property and equipment (49,433 ) (43,170 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 9,300 6,420 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 8,331 6,525 Other investments (1,292 ) (335 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,094 ) (31,360 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common dividends paid (59,045 ) (59,240 ) Net payments for stock awards (2,938 ) (3,004 ) Payments on long-term debt — (40,000 ) Repurchase of common stock (5,905 ) (40,116 ) Net cash used in financing activities (67,888 ) (142,360 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,353 ) (4,090 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 77,192 (51,758 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — beginning of period 202,020 279,212 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash — end of period $ 279,212 $ 227,454

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING (in thousands) For the three months ended

December 31, For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenues: U.S. Higher Education $ 198,623 $ 199,688 $ 829,270 $ 770,979 Australia/New Zealand 59,575 53,515 250,124 230,747 Education Technology Services 13,901 16,735 52,292 63,754 Consolidated revenues $ 272,099 $ 269,938 $ 1,131,686 $ 1,065,480 Income from operations: U.S. Higher Education $ 19,933 $ 13,219 $ 104,914 $ 38,605 Australia/New Zealand 12,839 9,967 35,855 30,473 Education Technology Services 5,069 4,027 21,311 19,264 Amortization of intangible assets (3,764 ) (3,396 ) (51,495 ) (14,350 ) Merger and integration costs (7,141 ) (184 ) (11,201 ) (1,117 ) Restructuring costs 928 4,014 (25,472 ) (2,115 ) Consolidated income from operations $ 27,864 $ 27,647 $ 73,912 $ 70,760

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our press release and schedules, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We discuss management’s reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules that follow reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we reference. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, total costs and expenses, income from operations, operating margin, income before income taxes, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable financial measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Management uses certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial performance because those non-GAAP measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of the Company’s ongoing operations before the impact of certain items described below. Management believes this information is useful to investors to compare the Company’s results of operations period-over-period. These measures are Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS). We define Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to exclude (1) a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, and amortization and depreciation expense related to intangible assets and software assets associated with the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, (2) transaction and integration expenses associated with the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, (3) severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company’s restructuring, (4) income/loss recognized from the Company’s investments in partnership interests and other investments, and (5) discrete tax adjustments utilizing adjusted effective income tax rates of 25.5% and 30.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively, and adjusted effective income tax rates of 28.5% and 30.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively. To illustrate currency impacts to operating results, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Total Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 are also presented on a constant currency basis utilizing an exchange rate of 0.73 and 0.75 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, respectively, which was the average exchange rate for the same periods in 2021. We define EBITDA as net income before other income (loss), the provision for income taxes, gains on sale of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization, and from this amount in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA we also exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense associated with deferred implementation costs incurred in cloud computing arrangements, a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value, and the amounts in (2) and (3) above. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the sections that follow. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED REVENUE, ADJUSTED TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES, ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN, ADJUSTED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES, ADJUSTED NET INCOME, AND ADJUSTED EPS (in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 Non-GAAP Adjustments As Reported

(GAAP) Purchase

accounting

adjustments(1) Merger and

integration

costs(2) Restructuring

costs(3) Income from

other

investments(4) Tax

adjustments(5) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 272,099 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 272,099 Total costs and expenses $ 244,235 $ (3,764 ) $ (7,141 ) $ 928 $ — $ — $ 234,258 Income from operations $ 27,864 $ 3,764 $ 7,141 $ (928 ) $ — $ — $ 37,841 Operating margin 10.2% 13.9% Income before income taxes $ 29,475 $ 3,764 $ 7,141 $ (928 ) $ (2,330 ) $ — $ 37,122 Net income $ 21,680 $ 3,764 $ 7,141 $ (928 ) $ (2,330 ) $ (1,663 ) $ 27,664 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 0.90 $ 1.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 24,098 24,098

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 Non-GAAP Adjustments As Reported

(GAAP) Purchase

accounting

adjustments(1) Merger and

integration

costs(2) Restructuring

costs(3) Income from

other

investments(4) Tax

adjustments(5) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 269,938 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 269,938 Total costs and expenses $ 242,291 $ (3,396 ) $ (184 ) $ 4,014 $ — $ — $ 242,725 Income from operations $ 27,647 $ 3,396 $ 184 $ (4,014 ) $ — $ — $ 27,213 Operating margin 10.2% 10.1% Income before income taxes $ 27,589 $ 3,396 $ 184 $ (4,014 ) $ (401 ) $ — $ 26,754 Net income $ 18,329 $ 3,396 $ 184 $ (4,014 ) $ (401 ) $ 1,246 $ 18,740 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 23,911 23,911

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Non-GAAP Adjustments As Reported

(GAAP) Purchase

accounting

adjustments(1) Merger and

integration

costs(2) Restructuring

costs(3) Income from

other

investments(4) Tax

adjustments(5) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 1,131,686 $ 3,646 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,135,332 Total costs and expenses $ 1,057,774 $ (51,495 ) $ (11,201 ) $ (25,472 ) $ — $ — $ 969,606 Income from operations $ 73,912 $ 55,141 $ 11,201 $ 25,472 $ — $ — $ 165,726 Operating margin 6.5% 14.6% Income before income taxes $ 76,599 $ 55,141 $ 11,201 $ 25,472 $ (5,300 ) $ — $ 163,113 Net income $ 55,087 $ 55,141 $ 11,201 $ 25,472 $ (5,300 ) $ (24,975 ) $ 116,626 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 2.28 $ 4.83 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 24,122 24,122

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 Non-GAAP Adjustments As Reported

(GAAP) Purchase

accounting

adjustments(1) Merger and

integration

costs(2) Restructuring

costs(3) Income from

other

investments(4) Tax

adjustments(5) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 1,065,480 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,065,480 Total costs and expenses $ 994,720 $ (14,350 ) $ (1,117 ) $ (2,115 ) $ — $ — $ 977,138 Income from operations $ 70,760 $ 14,350 $ 1,117 $ 2,115 $ — $ — $ 88,342 Operating margin 6.6% 8.3% Income before income taxes $ 69,569 $ 14,350 $ 1,117 $ 2,115 $ (579 ) $ — $ 86,572 Net income $ 46,670 $ 14,350 $ 1,117 $ 2,115 $ (579 ) $ (3,419 ) $ 60,254 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 1.94 $ 2.51 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 23,998 23,998

(1) Reflects a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand, and amortization and depreciation expense of intangible assets and software assets acquired through the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. (2) Reflects transaction and integration expenses associated with the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company, including premerger litigation settlement, net of insurance recovery, and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. (3) Reflects severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company’s restructuring. (4) Reflects income/loss recognized from the Company’s investments in partnership interests and other investments. (5) Reflects tax impacts of the adjustments described above and discrete tax adjustments related to stock-based compensation and other adjustments, utilizing adjusted effective income tax rates of 25.5% and 30.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively, and adjusted effective income tax rates of 28.5% and 30.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 2022 AS ADJUSTED WITH CONSTANT CURRENCY (in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended December 31, 2022 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Constant

currency adjustment(1) As Adjusted

with Constant

Currency

(Non-GAAP) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Constant

currency

adjustment(1) As Adjusted

with Constant

Currency

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 269,938 $ 6,424 $ 276,362 $ 1,065,480 $ 18,645 $ 1,084,125 Total costs and expenses $ 242,725 $ 4,810 $ 247,535 $ 977,138 $ 15,816 $ 992,954 Income from operations $ 27,213 $ 1,614 $ 28,827 $ 88,342 $ 2,829 $ 91,171 Operating margin 10.1% 10.4% 8.3% 8.4% Income before income taxes $ 26,754 $ 1,636 $ 28,390 $ 86,572 $ 2,846 $ 89,418 Net income $ 18,740 $ 1,146 $ 19,886 $ 60,254 $ 1,958 $ 62,212 Earnings per share: Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.83 $ 2.51 $ 2.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 23,911 23,911 23,998 23,998

(1) Reflects an adjustment to translate foreign currency results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 at a constant exchange rate of 0.73 and 0.75 Australian Dollars to U.S. Dollars, respectively, which was the average exchange rate for the same periods in 2021.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP SEGMENT REPORTING (in thousands) For the three months ended

December 31, For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenues: U.S. Higher Education $ 198,623 $ 199,688 $ 829,270 $ 770,979 Australia/New Zealand 59,575 53,515 250,124 230,747 Education Technology Services 13,901 16,735 52,292 63,754 Consolidated revenues 272,099 269,938 1,131,686 1,065,480 Adjustments to consolidated revenues: U.S. Higher Education — — — — Australia/New Zealand(1) — — 3,646 — Education Technology Services — — — — Total adjustments to consolidated revenues — — 3,646 — Adjusted revenues by segment: U.S. Higher Education 198,623 199,688 829,270 770,979 Australia/New Zealand 59,575 53,515 253,770 230,747 Education Technology Services 13,901 16,735 52,292 63,754 Adjusted consolidated revenues $ 272,099 $ 269,938 $ 1,135,332 $ 1,065,480 Income from operations: U.S. Higher Education $ 19,933 $ 13,219 $ 104,914 $ 38,605 Australia/New Zealand 12,839 9,967 35,855 30,473 Education Technology Services 5,069 4,027 21,311 19,264 Amortization of intangible assets (3,764 ) (3,396 ) (51,495 ) (14,350 ) Merger and integration costs (7,141 ) (184 ) (11,201 ) (1,117 ) Restructuring costs 928 4,014 (25,472 ) (2,115 ) Consolidated income from operations 27,864 27,647 73,912 70,760 Adjustments to consolidated income from operations: Australia/New Zealand(1) — — 3,646 — Amortization of intangible assets 3,764 3,396 51,495 14,350 Merger and integration costs 7,141 184 11,201 1,117 Restructuring costs (928 ) (4,014 ) 25,472 2,115 Total adjustments to consolidated income from operations 9,977 (434 ) 91,814 17,582 Adjusted income from operations by segment: U.S. Higher Education 19,933 13,219 104,914 38,605 Australia/New Zealand 12,839 9,967 39,501 30,473 Education Technology Services 5,069 4,027 21,311 19,264 Total adjusted income from operations $ 37,841 $ 27,213 $ 165,726 $ 88,342

(1) Adjustments to the Australia/New Zealand segment revenue and income from operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a purchase accounting adjustment of $3.6 million to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) For the three months ended

December 31, For the twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net income $ 21,680 $ 18,329 $ 55,087 $ 46,670 Provision for income taxes 7,795 9,260 21,512 22,899 Other (income) loss (1,611 ) 58 (2,687 ) 1,191 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,975 ) (2,886 ) (2,656 ) (2,886 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,228 13,931 103,416 63,124 EBITDA (1) 41,117 38,692 174,672 130,998 Stock-based compensation 5,435 5,583 18,852 21,792 Merger and integration costs (2) 7,141 184 11,201 1,170 Restructuring costs (3) 1,026 (1,128 ) 25,472 2,521 Cloud computing amortization (4) 1,347 1,898 3,848 6,640 Contract liability adjustment (5) — — 3,646 — Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 56,066 $ 45,229 $ 237,691 $ 163,121

(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the information in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release for more detail regarding these adjustments and management’s reasons for providing this information. (2) Reflects transaction and integration charges associated with the Company’s merger with Capella Education Company, including premerger litigation settlement, net of insurance recovery, and the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand. Excludes $0.1 million of depreciation and amortization for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. (3) Reflects severance costs and right-of-use lease asset impairment charges associated with the Company’s restructuring. Includes $0.7 million of stock-based compensation benefit related to forfeitures of stock-based awards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Excludes $2.0 million and $2.7 million of gain on sale of property and equipment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and $2.9 million of gain on the sale of property and equipment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Excludes $2.7 million and $2.5 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively. (4) Reflects amortization expense associated with deferred implementation costs incurred in cloud computing arrangements. (5) Reflects a purchase accounting adjustment to record acquired contract liabilities at fair value as a result of the Company’s acquisition of Torrens University and associated assets in Australia and New Zealand.

