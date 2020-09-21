Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Strategic Education, Inc.    STRA

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

(STRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Education, Inc. and Noodle Partners : Unite to Provide Employers with Access to a Variety of Education and Upskilling Programs from the Nation's Leading Universities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 06:03am EDT

 The new WorkforceEdge platform will streamline employers’ access to a network of top educational programs and provide full administration of employee education benefits

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA), the parent company of Strayer and Capella Universities, and Noodle Partners, which helps a growing network of colleges and universities use technology and shared services to lower costs while raising capacity and faculty-to-student engagement, announced today that they will join forces to provide employers with a seamless approach to administering tuition assistance benefits. The partnership is designed to ensure the effectiveness of such benefits and to give covered employees access to affordable, relevant education options from top public and private schools.

Using WorkforceEdge, a complete employee education management platform, employees can connect to a wide variety of online undergraduate and graduate programs in Noodle’s network of top public and private universities, and the affordable programs within Strategic Education’s portfolio, including Strayer University and Capella University. WorkforceEdge also serves as the portal for employers to administer and disburse tuition assistance benefits for employees and to better understand their spend and return on investment.

WorkforceEdge streamlines the user experience for both employer and employee: the employer has a central interface for greater visibility into the overall investment it is making, while the employee has a user-friendly portal through which to learn about available programs.

“Today’s employees know they must continue learning, and employers know that education benefits can help them attract and retain a skilled workforce,” said John Katzman, Chief Executive Officer of Noodle Partners. “The missing link is a pathway that makes excellent degree and non-degree programs from leading universities accessible to employers and their employees without exacting a large toll for that access.”

According to the Society for Human Resource Management, at many organizations, less than 5% of employees who have access to education benefits take advantage of them. By combining best-in-class educational options that fit employees’ varied needs, the partnership will enable employees to take better advantage of the tuition assistance benefits offered to them.

“At Strategic Education, we believe employers are important partners in shaping the future of higher education and preparing our workforce. This partnership furthers our ability to achieve our aspirational vision to fully transition our tuition revenue to private sector employers over the next ten years,” said Karl McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Education. “We believe this combination of flexibility, efficiency, quality, cost and choice create a dynamic solution to the challenges employers and employees currently face when it comes to education, upskilling and training. This partnership builds upon the strong legacy Strategic Education has created with its employer partnership program.”

Strategic Education currently has more than 750 employer partnerships where it provides a suite of groundbreaking education solutions to help employers build and retain a skilled workforce. The new WorkforceEdge platform adds to Strategic Education’s commitment to offering employees options that are relevant, innovative and affordable. For example, Strayer’s Degrees@Work partnered with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to offer a degree program to dealership employees and their families free of charge. Participating dealers experienced nearly 40% higher employee retention.

A pilot program will launch at the end of September. Interested companies can visit https://www.workforceedge.com/ to learn more about WorkforceEdge which will be available to all Strategic Education corporate partners by October 31, 2020.

“This partnership of two industry visionaries has the opportunity to transform the relationship between higher education and corporate America by providing a high-quality, upskilling solution that addresses the skills gap in a way the market has been waiting for,” said Mark Grovic, General Partner, New Markets Venture Partners.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to enabling economic mobility with education. We serve working adult students through a range of educational opportunities that include: Strayer University and Capella University (separate institutions that are each regionally accredited), which collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs; a Top-25 Princeton Review-ranked online MBA program through the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; self-paced Sophia Learning general education-level courses, recognized by many institutions for college credit; customized degrees for corporations through Degrees@Work; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through DevMountain at Strayer University, and Hackbright Academy. These programs help our students prepare for success in today’s jobs and find a path to bettering their lives.

About Noodle Partners

Noodle Partners creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online degree programs with elite US universities as have all of our competitors combined. Our network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. For more information, visit noodlepartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Noodle_Partners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
06:03aSTRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. AND NOODLE : Unite to Provide Employers with Access to..
BU
09/03CAPELLA UNIVERSITY : Launches Groundbreaking Direct Assessment Doctor of Nursing..
BU
09/03STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/10STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Ev..
AQ
08/06STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Comm..
BU
08/05STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
08/05STRATEGIC EDUCATION : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/05STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
07/31STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
07/29STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulati..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 008 M - -
Net income 2020 111 M - -
Net cash 2020 813 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 2 209 M 2 209 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 153
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Strategic Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 150,25 $
Last Close Price 91,31 $
Spread / Highest target 86,2%
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl McDonnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Silberman Executive Chairman
Andrew Watt Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Wayne Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
John Kevin Gilligan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.-42.54%2 209
TAL EDUCATION GROUP56.99%45 427
GSX TECHEDU INC.387.28%25 386
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED97.04%4 445
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED42.75%4 040
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-14.92%3 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group