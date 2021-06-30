Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Strategic Education, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRA   US86272C1036

STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.

(STRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Strategic Education, Inc. : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

06/30/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A news release outlining the results will be issued before the market opens the same day.

To participate in the live call on July 28, investors should dial (877) 303-9047 ten minutes prior to the start time. In addition, the call will be available via webcast. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register. Following the call, the webcast will be archived and available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Strayer University’s DevMountain; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Employer Solutions, developing and maintaining relationships with large employers; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management platform; Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery, and student support; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
04:11pSTRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.  : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Ca..
BU
06/10STRATEGIC EDUCATION  : Emerging From the Pandemic, 54% of Working Women Spend up..
BU
06/03CAPELLA UNIVERSITY  : Expands Direct Assessment Format to Doctoral Business Stud..
BU
05/27STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/03STRATEGIC EDUCATION  : Truist Securities Adjusts Strategic Education PT to $85 F..
MT
05/03STRATEGIC EDUCATION  : BMO Capital Adjusts Strategic Education's PT to $98 from ..
MT
04/30STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.   : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
04/30STRATEGIC EDUCATION  : BofA Securities Downgrades Strategic Education to Neutral..
MT
04/30STRATEGIC EDUCATION  : Barrington Research Adjusts Strategic Education's Price T..
MT
04/29STRATEGIC EDUCATION  : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 173 M - -
Net income 2021 71,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 1 851 M 1 851 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 679
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Strategic Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 75,85 $
Average target price 97,60 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl McDonnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Wayne Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert S. Silberman Executive Chairman
Andrew Watt Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Charlotte F. Beason Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.-20.55%1 928
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-64.45%16 037
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-54.90%13 919
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED15.93%5 183
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-2.51%4 150
GAOTU TECHEDU INC.-70.30%3 729