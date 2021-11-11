Canobie Drill Program Completed

In 1995 MIM followed up with two additional drill holes, drilled approximately one kilometre southwest (TT004D) and northeast (TT005D) of drillhole TT001D. Both holes intersected the equivalent gabbroic mafic system with sulphides, with a best intersection of 1.2m @ 0.2% Ni and 798ppm Cu from 547m (TT004D).

Later drilling by Falcon Minerals further tested the Tea Tree Prospect with drill hole SMD02, located 500m north of TT001D. The drill hole was designed to test the magnetic anomalism rather than the initial gravity feature tested by MIM and intersected the equivalent magmatic sequence with a best intersection of 2m @ 0.23% Ni and 0.15% Cu from 516m (Table 1).

All historical holes at the Tea Tree Prospect have intersected some form of nickel and copper mineralisation.

Table 1: Summary of drill holes at the Kalarka Prospect within the Canobie Project

Hole ID Easting Northing Company Year RL Azimuth Dip Total Intersection depth TT001D 487721 7878094 MIM 1994 70 304 -70 720 10m @ 0.25% Ni & 0.28% Cu from 508.2m TT004D 487421 7877174 MIM 1995 70 304 -70 696 1.2m @ 0.2% Ni and 798ppm Cu from 547m TT005D 488471 7879074 MIM 1995 70 300 -70 705.2 2m @ 0.15% Ni & 0.32% Cu from 639m SMD02 487921 7878499 Falcon 2004 70 0 -90 750 2m @ 0.23% Ni & 0.15% Cu from 516m SXDD006 487499 7877102 Anglo 2008 60 90 -70 810.7 0.3m @ 0.38% Ni & 0.13% Cu from 485.9m American 1m @ 0.21% Ni & 0.1% Cu from 492m 4m @ 0.11% Ni from 727m 1m @ 0.12% Ni & 0.27% Cu from 736m CNDD001A 485385 7879490 SER 2021 60 90 -70 907.3 Mafic magnetic host rocks - Assays Pending CNDD002 484850 7879490 SER 2021 60 90 -70 667.6m Mafic magnetic host rocks - Assays Pending

About Strategic Energy Resources

Strategic Energy Resources (ASX: SER) is a specialised undercover mineral explorer and project generator focused on discovery in greenfield frontiers of Australia. SER is actively exploring our large tenement package in the emerging East Tennant copper-gold province of the Northern Territory; the undercover extensions of the world-class Mt Isa Province in northwest Queensland; and the Cobar Basin and Lachlan Fold belt of New South Wales.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Stuart Rechner BSc (Geology) MAIG MAusIMM, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Rechner is a Director and shareholder of Strategic Energy Resources Ltd. Mr Rechner has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Rechner consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.