Strategic Energy Resources : Application for quotation of securities - SER

11/28/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

STRATEGIC ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 29, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SER

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,375,000

25/11/2021

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

STRATEGIC ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

14051212429

1.3

ASX issuer code

SER

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

08-Sep-2021 09:55

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

SER

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

SER : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

25/11/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,375,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04400000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Nil

Disclaimer

Strategic Energy Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
