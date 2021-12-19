Strategic Energy Resources : Assays Confirm Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation at Kalarka

EXPLORATION UPDATE - ASSAYS CONFIRM NICKEL SULPHIDE

MINERALISATION AT KALARKA

HIGHLIGHTS

Results significantly increase the prospectivity of the Tea Tree Ni-Cu Prospect

Ni-Cu Prospect Gravity interpretation identifies potential nickel "ore junction" and related chonoliths

Leading Ni sulphide expert Dr Steve Beresford engaged to guide exploration

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX: SER) is pleased to announce drilling results from the recent two-hole 1574m diamond drilling program at the Kalarka Prospect within the Canobie Project, Northwest Queensland. Both holes intersected thick intervals of nickel-elevated ultramafic rock with semi massive sulphide zones. Drill holes were collared 535m apart; best intersections included:

CNDD001A:

132m of disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides within ultramafic @ 0.1% Ni from 507m including 2m @ 0.68% Ni, 0.17% Cu (from 635m)

CNDD002:

43m of disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides within ultramafic @ 0.1% Ni from 615m and 0.6m @ 0.96% Ni, 0.11% Cu (from 661.6m)



Strategic Energy Resources Managing Director, Dr David DeTata, said, "The Company is highly encouraged by the results from these two drill holes at Kalarka. The significant intervals of ultramafics with disseminated sulphides plus the narrower nickel bearing semi massive sulphides demonstrates the potential for the greater Canobie Project to host more significant accumulations of Nickel sulphide mineralisation".

"Furthermore, the reinterpretation of gravity data in light of these results, has led us to view that the Kalarka / Tea Tree region is part of a cluster of intrusions - termed an "ore junction". Potential chonoliths (confined chambers within the host intrusion) extend both north and south, which is a controlling feature of magmatic nickel deposits worldwide such as the Nebo-Babel deposit in the West Musgraves and the Nova-Bollinger deposit in the Fraser Zone, Western Australia."