Strategic Energy Resources : SER Wins Government Funding For Drilling And Key Exploration

SER WINS GOVERNMENT FUNDING FOR DRILLING AND

KEY EXPLORATION GROUND IN NSW

HIGHLIGHTS

SER awarded NSW Government funding to drill Achilles Copper-Gold target at South Cobar

Copper-Gold target at South Cobar Next generation "Ultrafine+" geochemistry set to begin at Achilles to refine drill targets

SER wins prized exploration ground in Macquarie Arc, Parkes Fault Zone, Cobar Basin and Curnamona Province

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX: SER) is pleased to announce our recent success in the latest round of the NSW Government's Cooperative Drilling Program. SER has been awarded a $120,000 co-funded grant to support diamond drilling activities at the Achilles 1 Prospect within our South Cobar project (EL9012). The drill program will follow a soil geochemistry survey over the target area using CSIRO's Ultrafine+™ next gen analytics1 scheduled for later this month.

SER was also awarded the exclusive right to apply for Exploration Licences over four new, highly prospective areas as part of the NSW Department's 2021 competitive expression of interest process. SER has now lodged four Exploration Licence Applications (ELAs) which expand our existing tenement footprints in the Cowal Igneous Complex and southern Cobar Basin; and now includes a project in the Curnamona Province covering a crustal-scale conductivity anomaly north of Broken Hill, and an untested length of the orogenic-gold rich Parkes Fault Zone south of Forbes. A detailed description of each area is provided later in this announcement.

New Frontiers Drilling Program Awarded

In December 2021 SER was awarded a New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling grant2 to undertake a proposed five hole, 1700m diamond drilling program at Achilles 1 ranging in depth from 250m to 400m to test for possible Cobar-styleCu-Au mineralisation associated with the Achilles shear. The drill program is eligible for the reimbursement of 50% of the direct drilling cost.

Since EL9012 was granted in November 2020, SER has undertaken a technical review of historical exploration and geophysical datasets and conducted a detailed 50m and 100m spaced airborne magnetic and radiometric survey. This survey was utilised to plan a 250-sample, 400m x 200m spaced CSIRO Ultrafine+TM next gen analytics soil geochemical survey over a 4km x 4km area surrounding the Achilles 1 Prospect, which is set to commence this month and will be used to further refine planned drillhole locations.