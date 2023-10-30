 

 

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Howard Williams

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Strategic Equity Capital plc

b)

 

LEI

 

 

2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

 

 

Identification code

GB00B0BDCB21

 

 

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Acquisition

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

 

302.16p

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

 

 

- Aggregated volume

10,000

 

 

- Price

£30,216.00

 

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

30.10.2023

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

XLON

 

 