Strategic Equity Capital plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist alternative equity trust with a concentrated portfolio of smaller companies. The Company's investment objective is to achieve growth in the value of investments over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth. It maintains a concentrated portfolio of about 15-25 smaller United Kingdom companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities. The Company invests primarily in equities quoted on markets operated by the London Stock Exchange. The Company may also invest up to 20% of its gross assets at the time of investment in securities quoted on other recognized exchanges. It invests in various sectors, including business services, healthcare, software, financials, industrial, media, consumer, and net cash. The Company's investment manager is Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM).

Sector Investment Trusts