To: PR Newswire
From: Strategic Equity Capital plc
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Date: 8 November 2023
Result of Annual General Meeting
Strategic Equity Capital plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 8 November 2023 all 13 resolutions proposed were duly passed.
A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
