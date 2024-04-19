Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") today purchased 35,857 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 329.91 pence per share, to be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 15,430,821 Ordinary shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 48,098,385 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.