Strategic Equity Capital plc
30 June 2023
Strategic Equity Capital (SEC or the Fund) is a specialist alternative equity trust. Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25high-quality, dynamic
UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.
Fund objective
SEC aims to achieve growth in the value of investments over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.
Investment approach
The Investment Manager applies its highly disciplined private equity approach to public markets, with constructive corporate engagement and thorough due diligence. The investment team's experience in this area has shown the potential for strong returns. The team can invest in a number of ways to help companies achieve their goals, including:
- Providing primary capital
- Supporting changes in strategic focus or operational performance
- Pre-IPOfunding
- Providing a catalyst for M&A
Gresham House aims to have a considerably higher level of engagement with investee company stakeholders, in order to exploit market inefficiencies and support a clear plan to create value over the long term.
Fund manager
Ken Wotton
23 years' experience
Fund information
Investment manager
Gresham House Asset Management Limited
Launch date July 2005 Net assets £170.4mn
Market capitalisation £154.0mn Share price 309.0p
Net Asset Value (NAV) per share 342.8p Shares in issue 49,704,711
Fund performance
Cumulative rebased total returns
Current holdings 17 Yield (historic) 0.65%
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
Jun 09
Dec 10
Jun 12
CAGR1
15.3% SEC NAV
10.1% FTSE Small Cap ex IT
1. CAGR: Compound Annual Growth Rate
FTSE Small Cap ex IT
Dec 13
Jun 15
Dec 16
Jun 18
Dec 19
Jun 21
Dec 22
Source: Bloomberg, Juniper Partners as at 30 June 2023, net of charges - FTSE Small Cap data rebased to SEC start NAV June 2009. FTSE Small Cap ex IT - excluding Investment Trusts. Not an offical benchmark, used for comparative purposes only.
Ongoing charges 1.22%
Current level of gearing 0%
Discount to NAV 9.9%
Performance fee
10% above rolling 3-year FTSE Small Cap ex IT Total Return +2% p.a., subject to high watermark
Dividend Annual (November) Asset class UK Smaller Companies
Comparator index
FTSE Small Cap ex IT Total Return
Trust codes
SEDOL: B0BDCB2
Ticker: SEC.LN
ISIN: GB00B0BDCB21
Source: Gresham House and Juniper Partners, as at 30 June 2023 and historic yield for the 12-month period to 30 June 2023
Capital at risk.
The value of investments may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the original amount invested.
Discrete performance
Source: Bloomberg, as at 30 June 2023
Discrete annual returns
Q2 2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Share Price Total Return
4.4%
37.4%
-4.7%
25.9%
-17.6%
-12.6
NAV Total Return
8.8%
-17.0
26.6%
-1.0%
23.0%
-14.1%
FTSE Small Cap Total Return ex IT
2.4%
-17.3
31.3%
1.7%
17.7%
-13.8%
Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance.
Portfolio investments in smaller companies typically involve a higher degree of risk.
Top 10 holdings
Source: Gresham House Asset Management Limited
(portfolio at 30 June 2023)
Holding
NAV
Medica Group
18.0%
XPS Pensions Group
14.8%
Brooks Macdonald Group
7.1%
Ricardo
6.7%
Fintel
6.4%
Inspired
5.9%
Wilmington
5.7%
Iomart Group
5.2%
LSL Property Services
4.9%
Hostelworld Group
4.7%
Sector allocation
5.7%3.3%
1.4%
27.1%
9.2%
16.3%
21.5%
15.6%
Business services
Financials
Consumer
Why SEC?
Expertise and track record: Fund Manager
Ken Wotton and his team are specialists in identifying great investment opportunities in smaller UK equities, and have a proven, long- term performance track record.
Distinctive: Gresham House's UK equity team's investment process employs a `private equity approach to public markets', a rigorous and repeatable methodology based on private equity investing techniques to deliver value and returns on investment
Powerful network: Our network of advisers and connections provides challenge, validation and insight to the investment team which in turn drives better decision making, stock selection and ultimately, value to shareholders. The network and advisers can also be connected to portfolio companies to support their growth
Active and engaged: We invest in a highly- concentrated portfolio of 15-25 companies. The investment team is actively engaged with investee companies, working closely to build superior shareholder value
Focus within an investment trust structure: The
structure of the investment vehicle allows the investment team to be truly long term and to run a more concentrated portfolio of stocks with a very high degree of conviction
Key risks
- The value of the Fund and the income from it is not guaranteed and may fall as well as rise. As your capital is at risk you may get back less than you originally invested
- Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance
- Funds investing in smaller companies may carry a higher degree of risk than funds investing in larger companies. The shares of smaller companies may be less liquid than securities in larger companies
Portfolio manager
Gresham House Asset Management Ltd (GHAM)
As the operating business of Gresham House plc, GHAM manages and advises funds and co-investments across a range of differentiated alternative investment strategies for third-party clients. Gresham House plc (ticker: LON:GHE) is a London Stock Exchange quoted specialist asset manager and adviser with c.£8.0bn AUM.
Source: Gresham House plc unaudited as at 11 May 2023
Contact details
For further information, please visit SEC's website: www.strategicequitycapital.com
Ken Wotton
Fund Manager k.wotton@greshamhouse.com
Chris Elliott
Head of Wholesale Retail Funds +44 (0) 78279 20066 c.elliott@greshamhouse.com
Andy Gibb
Director, Sales
+44 (0) 78490 88033 a.gibb@greshamhouse.com
Secretary
Juniper Partners, 28 Walker Street, Edinburgh, EH3 7HR
+44 (0) 1315 386 608
Healthcare
Industrial
Net cash
Software
Media
Source: Gresham House (portfolio at 30 June 2023)
Due to rounding, figures may not add up to 100% on face value
Index weighting
10.0%
1.4%
52.3%
36.3%
FTSE Small Cap
Other
FTSE AIM
Cash
Source: Gresham House (portfolio at 30 June 2023)
Due to rounding, figures may not add up to 100% on face value
Market cap breakdown
Micro Cap (<£250mn)
43.6%
Small Cap (£250mn - £1.5bn)
55.0%
Net Cash
1.4%
Source: Gresham House (portfolio at 30 June 2023)
Due to rounding, figures may not add up to 100% on face value
