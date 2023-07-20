Important Information: The information contained in this document (the Document) is being communicated in the United Kingdom for the purposes of section 21 of Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and has been issued by Gresham House Asset Management Limited ("GHAM" or the "Manager"). GHAM whose registered office is at 5 New Street, London, EC4A 3TW is a company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (no.682776). The information should not be construed as an invitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell investments, shares, or securities or to form the basis of a contract to be relied on in any way. GHAM provides no guarantees, representations, or warranties regarding the accuracy of this information. No third-party liability is accepted by GHAM, its members and employees, or its affiliates and their directors, in respect of errors and omissions, other than under the duties and liabilities of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. This Fund is a closed-ended investment company whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange and an alternative investment fund under the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive. This fund may experience high volatility and investors may have difficulty selling, or be unable to realise, their shares at the quoted market price (or at the prevailing net asset value per share), or at all. It may use leveraging. Financial Services Compensation Scheme: In the event that Gresham House Asset Management Limited cannot meet its liabilities, the scheme will cover eligible claimants for up to £85,000. Please note, the scheme does not cover a failure of the Strategic Equity Capital plc. Potential investors are advised to independently review and/or obtain independent professional advice and draw their own conclusions regarding the economic benefit and risks of investing in the securities and legal, regulatory, credit, tax, and accounting aspects in relation to their particular circumstances. The recipient should consult its tax, legal, and accounting or other advisers about the issues discussed herein and shall be solely responsible for evaluating the risks and merits involved in the content of this Document. This Document is provided for the purpose of information only and before investing you should read the Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document (KIID) as they contain important information regarding the Fund, including charges, tax and fund specific risk warnings and will form the basis of any investment. The Prospectus, KIID and application forms are available from Link Fund Solutions, the Authorised Corporate Director of the Fund (Tel. No. 0345 922 0044). Investors are reminded that past performance is not indicative of future results. Funds investing in smaller companies may carry a higher degree of risk than funds investing in larger companies. The shares of smaller companies may be less liquid than securities in larger companies. No person, especially those who do not have professional experience in matters relating to investments, must rely on the contents of this Document. If you are in any doubt as to the matters contained in this Document, you should seek independent advice where necessary. This D ocument has not been submitted to or approved by the securities regulatory authority of any state or jurisdiction. This Document is intended for distribution in the United Kingdom only. Any dissemination or unauthorised use of this Document outside the United Kingdom by any person or entity is strictly prohibited. Please contact a member of the Gresham House team if you wish to discuss your investment or provide feedback on this presentation. Gresham House is committed to meeting the needs and expectations of all stakeholders and welcomes any suggestions to improve its service delivery. www.greshamhouse.com | (0)20 7382 0999 | info@greshamhouse.com