    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(SEC)
  Report
05:50am EDT 2023-05-25
315.50 GBX   +1.77%
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares - 25 May 2023

05/26/2023 | 05:50am EDT
The number of shares held in treasury and therefore the number of shares with
voting rights was issued incorrectly. The treasury shares should have been
13,483,458 and the number of shares with voting rights should have been
50,045,748.


Strategic Equity Capital plc
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION
Strategic Equity Capital plc (the “Company”) today purchased 50,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 311.00 pence per share, to be held in treasury.
Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital is 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 13,483,458 Ordinary shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 50,045,748 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500
25 May 2023

© PRNewswire 2023
