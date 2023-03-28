Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Strategic Equity Capital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(SEC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:22:02 2023-03-28 am EDT
290.45 GBX   +0.16%
09:28aStrategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/24Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/20Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/28/2023 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Brigid Sutcliffe
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Strategic Equity Capital plc
b) LEI
 		 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification code GB00B0BDCB21
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
293.5p 6,500
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 6,500
- Price £19,077.50
e) Date of the transaction 28.03.2023
f) Place of the transaction XLON

© PRNewswire 2023
All news about STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC
09:28aStrategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/24Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/20Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/20Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/17Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/13Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/10Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/09Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/09Forterra lifts yearly dividend on profit surge
AN
03/09Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Half-year Report
PR
More news
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer