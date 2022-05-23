Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Strategic Equity Capital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(SEC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/23 11:35:02 am EDT
288.00 GBX   -0.17%
12:20pStrategic Equity Capital Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/19Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/18Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Holding(s) in Company

05/23/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0BDCB21

Issuer Name

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

City of London Investment Management Company Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 28.030000 0.000000 28.030000 15747230
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 27.500000 0.000000 27.500000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B0BDCB21 0 15747230 0.000000 28.030000
Sub Total 8.A 15747230 28.030000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
City of London Investment Management Company Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of City of London Investment Group plc and is the only entity subject to the notification obligations 28.030000 28.030000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC
12:20pStrategic Equity Capital Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/19Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/18Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/17Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/16Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/13STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC - CORRE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/13Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/12Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/11Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/09Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news