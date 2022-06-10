Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Strategic Equity Capital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(SEC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-10 am EDT
297.50 GBX   -0.50%
12:13pStrategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/08Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/07Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

06/10/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From:    Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI:         2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:     10 June 2022

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 10 June 2022, Strategic Equity Capital plc (“the Company”) bought 50,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary shares”) to be held in treasury, at a price of 295.00 pence per Ordinary share. 

Following the purchase of the above Ordinary shares, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 7,844,618 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is now 55,684,588.

The above figure (55,684,588) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC
12:13pStrategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/08Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/07Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/01Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/31Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/30Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/27Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/25Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/23Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/23Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news