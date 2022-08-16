Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Strategic Equity Capital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(SEC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
299.00 GBX   -1.32%
12:51pStrategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/15Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/12Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08/16/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
From:    Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI:       2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:     16 August 2022

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 16 August 2022, Strategic Equity Capital plc (“the Company”) bought 60,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary shares”) to be held in treasury, at a price of 301 pence per Ordinary share. 

Following the purchase of the above Ordinary shares, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 9,056,159 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is now 54,473,047.

The above figure (54,473,047) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


© PRNewswire 2022
