Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Strategic Equity Capital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(SEC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
266.00 GBX   +3.10%
12:24pStrategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/13Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/13STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

10/14/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From:    Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI:         2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:     14 October 2022

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 14 October 2022, Strategic Equity Capital plc (“the Company”) bought 47,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary shares”) to be held in treasury, at a price of 260.00 pence per Ordinary share. 

Following the purchase of the above Ordinary shares, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 10,595,659 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is now 52,933,547.

The above figure (52,933,547) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC
12:24pStrategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/13Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/13STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for final di..
FA
10/12Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/11Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/10Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/07Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/06Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/06Strategic Equity Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
10/06Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
More news