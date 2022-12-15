Advanced search
    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(SEC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-15 am EST
270.00 GBX   -1.28%
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

12/15/2022 | 12:48pm EST
From:    Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI:      2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:     15 December 2022

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 15 December 2022, Strategic Equity Capital plc (“the Company”) bought 27,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary shares”) to be held in treasury, at a price of 270 pence per Ordinary share. 

Following the purchase of the above Ordinary shares, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 11,943,433 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is now 51,585,773.

The above figure (51,585,773) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


