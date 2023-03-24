Advanced search
    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(SEC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:10 2023-03-24 pm EDT
292.00 GBX    0.00%
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

03/24/2023 | 01:53pm EDT
Strategic Equity Capital plc

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the “Company”) today purchased 26,454 of its own Ordinary shares at aprice of 292.00 pence per share, to be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital is 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 12,943,958 Ordinary shares held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 50,585,248 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

24 March 2023


© PRNewswire 2023
