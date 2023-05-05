Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Strategic Equity Capital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(SEC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:14 2023-05-05 am EDT
312.00 GBX   -0.32%
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

05/05/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
Strategic Equity Capital plc

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the “Company”) today purchased 46,500 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 310.00 pence per share, to be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital is 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 13,243,458 Ordinary shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 50,285,748 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

5 May 2023


