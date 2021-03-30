Strategic Equity Capital : Result of General Meeting

Strategic Equity Capital plc
Result of General Meeting
30 March 2021
The Board of Strategic Equity Capital (the “Company” or “SEC”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held earlier today, shareholders voted in favour of the continuation of the Company.
Richard Hills, Chairman of Strategic Equity Capital, commented:
“We are grateful for the support of a significant majority of shareholders for the continuation of the Company. The Company’s NAV has risen 33% [1]since Ken Wotton was appointed as lead fund manager in September and the Company’s share price is at an all-time high. Nevertheless, the Board acknowledges Shareholders’ frustration that the discount to NAV remains wide and we will be looking at ways to address this. We will update the market in due course.”
Results
Resolution 1 (Ordinary Resolution): THAT the Company should continue as an investment trust until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company
|
|FOR
|AGAINST
|TOTAL
|WITHHELD
|Number of shares
|38,804,545
|8,417,501
|47,222,046
|1,807,022
|% of VOTED Shares
|82.17
|17.83
|100.00
|-
|% of Issued Share Capital
|55.55
|12.05
|67.60
|2.59
Resolution 2 (Special Resolution): THAT, if Resolution 1 is not passed, then within eight weeks the board of the Company shall put forward proposals to enable those Shareholders who want to realise their investment in the Company for cash at close to net asset value or (at the option of each Shareholder) to exchange their Shares for shares in another investment vehicle.
|
|FOR
|AGAINST
|TOTAL
|WITHHELD
|Number of shares
|8,631,024
|38,591,022
|47,222,046
|1,807,022
|% of VOTED Shares
|18.28
|81.72
|100.00
|-
|% of Issued Share Capital
|12.36
|55.24
|67.60
|2.59
A copy of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Strategic Equity Capital plc
Richard Hills (Chairman)
(via PATAC below)
PATAC Limited (Company secretary) 0131 378 0500
Steven Davidson
Investec Bank plc (Broker) 020 7597 4000
Lucy Lewis
Tom Skinner
Camarco (PR) 07397 176953
Jennifer Renwick
Oliver Head
[1] Source: Morningstar. NAV Total Return from 28 September 2020 to 29 March 2021