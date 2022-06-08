Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Strategic Management & Opportunity Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMPP   US86274C1018

STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT & OPPORTUNITY CORPORATION

(SMPP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:42 2022-06-06 am EDT
0.001200 USD    0.00%
05:42pSTRATEGIC MANAGEMENT & OPPORTUNITY : Quarterly Financials, Period Ending March 31, 2022
PU
2019Strategic Management and Opportunity Corporation completed the acquisition of US Canniceuticals, LLC for $0.2 million.
CI
2019Strategic Management and Opportunity Corporation entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire US Canniceuticals, LLC.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Management & Opportunity : Quarterly Financials, Period Ending March 31, 2022

06/08/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

7183c12048165731

As of 12/31/19

Shareholder Cash infusion to continue Operations Net Income (Loss 2020)

As of 12/31/20

Shares purchased by investors

Net Income (Loss 2021)

As of 3/31/21

Shares purchased by investors

Net Income (Loss 2021)

As of 6/30/21

Change of ownership (Owners shares canceled) New owners shares issued

Shares issued to previous owner per purchase agreement Shares purchased by investors

Net Income (Loss 2021)

As of 9/30/21

New Owners shares canceled

Shares purchased by investors

Net Income (Loss 2021)

As of 12/31/21

Shares Canceled

Shares purchased by investors

Net Income (Loss 2021)

As of 3/31/22

Common Stock

Retained

Shares

Par Value

APIC

Earnings

470,454,178

470,454

729,546

-

41,000

(83,725)

470,454,178

470,454

770,546

(83,725)

2,382,142

2,382

15,818

(17,559)

472,836,320

472,836

786,364

(101,284)

9,700,000

9,700

68,300

(37,986)

482,536,320

482,536

854,664

(139,270)

(145,000,000)

(145,000)

145,000

143,000,000

143,000

(143,000)

2,000,000

2,000

(2,000)

-

-

-

(31,980)

482,536,320

482,536

854,664

(171,250)

(43,000,000)

(43,000)

43,000

49,000,000

49,000

4,000

(45,691)

488,536,320

488,536

901,664

(216,941)

(29,000,022)

(29,000)

(1,171,000)

10,750,000

10,750

-

(10,558)

470,286,298

470,286

(269,336)

(227,499)

Total

Stockholders

Equity

1,200,000

41,000

(83,725)

1,157,275

18,200

(17,559)

1,157,916

78,000

(37,986)

1,197,930

-

-

-

-

(31,980)

1,165,950

53,000

(45,691)

1,173,259

(1,200,000)

10,750

(10,558)

(26,549)

Disclaimer

Strategic Management & Opportunity Corp. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 21:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT & OPPORTUNITY CORPORATION
05:42pSTRATEGIC MANAGEMENT & OPPORTUNITY : Quarterly Financials, Period Ending March 31, 2022
PU
2019Strategic Management and Opportunity Corporation completed the acquisition of US Cannic..
CI
2019Strategic Management and Opportunity Corporation entered into a binding letter of inten..
CI
2018Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation Hires Peter Zompa as CEO
CI
2018Strategic Management and Opportunity Corporation will Change its Ticker to SMPP from SM..
CI
More news
Chart STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT & OPPORTUNITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Strategic Management & Opportunity Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Steven Swank Chief Executive & Financial Officer