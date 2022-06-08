Strategic Management & Opportunity : Quarterly Financials, Period Ending March 31, 2022
7183c12048165731
As of 12/31/19
Shareholder Cash infusion to continue Operations Net Income (Loss 2020)
As of 12/31/20
Shares purchased by investors
Net Income (Loss 2021)
As of 3/31/21
Shares purchased by investors
Net Income (Loss 2021)
As of 6/30/21
Change of ownership (Owners shares canceled) New owners shares issued
Shares issued to previous owner per purchase agreement Shares purchased by investors
Net Income (Loss 2021)
As of 9/30/21
New Owners shares canceled
Shares purchased by investors
Net Income (Loss 2021)
As of 12/31/21
Shares Canceled
Shares purchased by investors
Net Income (Loss 2021)
As of 3/31/22
Common Stock
Retained
Shares
Par Value
APIC
Earnings
470,454,178
470,454
729,546
-
41,000
(83,725)
470,454,178
470,454
770,546
(83,725)
2,382,142
2,382
15,818
(17,559)
472,836,320
472,836
786,364
(101,284)
9,700,000
9,700
68,300
(37,986)
482,536,320
482,536
854,664
(139,270)
(145,000,000)
(145,000)
145,000
143,000,000
143,000
(143,000)
2,000,000
2,000
(2,000)
-
-
-
(31,980)
482,536,320
482,536
854,664
(171,250)
(43,000,000)
(43,000)
43,000
49,000,000
49,000
4,000
(45,691)
488,536,320
488,536
901,664
(216,941)
(29,000,022)
(29,000)
(1,171,000)
10,750,000
10,750
-
(10,558)
470,286,298
470,286
(269,336)
(227,499)
Total
Stockholders
Equity
1,200,000
41,000
(83,725)
1,157,275
18,200
(17,559)
1,157,916
78,000
(37,986)
1,197,930
-
-
-
-
(31,980)
1,165,950
53,000
(45,691)
1,173,259
(1,200,000)
10,750
(10,558)
(26,549)
Disclaimer
Strategic Management & Opportunity Corp. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 21:41:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
