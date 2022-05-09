Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Strategic Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMD   CA8627591073

STRATEGIC METALS LTD.

(SMD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/06 10:10:44 am EDT
0.3150 CAD    0.00%
08:32aSTRATEGIC METALS : Announces Board Changes
PU
04/29Strategic Metals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/28STRATEGIC METALS : Announces Private Placement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Metals : Announces Board Changes

05/09/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Vancouver, B.C. - May 9, 2022 - Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: SMD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachele Gordon, CPA, CA as a director of the Company effective May 9, 2022.Ms. Gordon holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary and is a Chartered Professional Accountant in British Columbia. She is currently a Senior Manager in Taxation Services with MNP LLP, one of the largest full-service chartered professional accountancy and business advisory firms in Canada.

The Company also announces that Bruce Kenway has retired from its board of directors, effective May 9, 2022. Mr. Kenway served as a director of the Company since June of 2004 and chaired the audit committee for much of that period. The board and management of the Company would like to thank Mr. Kenway for his many years of diligent and dedicated service to the Company and wish him well in his retirement from work with public companies.

Rachele Gordon has been appointed chair of the audit committee, effective today.In addition, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, Ms. Gordon has been granted 300,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.39 per share for a period expiring June 28, 2026. These options are subject to vesting provisions under which 25% of the options will vest at the conclusion of each three months during the first year of the exercise period.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 11 royalty interests, 8 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of more than 100 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of $7 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32.8% of Broden Mining Ltd., 38.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 31.6% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 19.6% of Honey Badger Silver Inc., 15.7% of Precipitate Gold Corp. and 17.2% of Silver Range Resources Ltd. All these companies are well funded and are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares and 5 million warrants of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc., a private Delaware corporation which recently completed another large financing to advance its environmentally friendly, cost-effective alternative to Portland cement. The current value of Strategic's stock portfolio is approximately $30 million.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information
Strategic Metals Ltd.
W. Douglas Eaton
President and C.E.O.
Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries
Richard Drechsler
V.P. Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com
http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Disclaimer

Strategic Metals Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2022 12:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STRATEGIC METALS LTD.
08:32aSTRATEGIC METALS : Announces Board Changes
PU
04/29Strategic Metals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
04/28STRATEGIC METALS : Announces Private Placement
PU
04/28Strategic Metals Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.868 million in funding
CI
04/27Mayo Lake Minerals to Commence Trading on the CSE Under the Symbol "MLKM"
MT
04/18STRATEGIC METALS LTD.(TSXV : SMD) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
03/18Strategic Metals adds Craig silver-lead-zinc deposit to its Crag and Rod Projects, east..
AQ
03/17STRATEGIC METALS : adds Craig silver-lead-zinc deposit to its Crag & Rod Projects, east-ce..
PU
03/17Strategic Metals Ltd. acquired Craig Silver-lead-zinc Deposit, Located Between Crag and..
CI
03/01Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining ..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 34,0 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart STRATEGIC METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Strategic Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,32 CAD
Average target price 0,70 CAD
Spread / Average Target 122%
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Eaton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Larry Bryce Donaldson Chief Financial Officer
Ian John Talbot Chief Operating Officer
Bruce Joseph Kenway Independent Director
Lee A. Groat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRATEGIC METALS LTD.-10.00%26
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.77%168 465
RIO TINTO PLC11.20%113 469
GLENCORE PLC30.04%78 172
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.67%52 863
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 279