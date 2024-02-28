Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Visit Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV: SMD) at Booth #3124 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 12 royalty interests, 4 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of 96 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $2 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32.8% of Broden Mining Ltd., 33.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 29.6% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 16.2% of Silver Range Resources Ltd, 15.6% of Precipitate Gold Corp., and 15.2% of Honey Badger Silver Inc. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc. (“Terra”), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently announced a definitive agreement with Asher Materials for an exclusive market license of Terra's first commercial-scale advanced processing facility.

About PDAC

The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

