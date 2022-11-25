Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Strategic Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMD   CA8627591073

STRATEGIC METALS LTD.

(SMD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:14 2022-11-25 pm EST
0.3000 CAD   +3.45%
11/16Strategic Metals Ltd Expands Its Lance Property in the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon
CI
10/24Strategic Metals : Teslin Tlingit Council and Strategic Metals Ltd. Announce Access and Exploration Agreement
PU
10/24Teslin Tlingit Council and Strategic Metals Ltd. Announce Access and Exploration Agreement
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Metals Ltd. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

11/25/2022 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV: SMD) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on November 28th, 2022 at 02:00PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-smd-4/.

Strategic Metals is a successful explorer and project generator that provides leverage to metals markets through its North American projects, partnerships and investments. A track record of discovery, new major shareholdings and a growing portfolio of NSR royalties coupled with a strong treasury make Strategic a lower risk way for investors to participate in the high risk/high reward junior mining space.

Commodities to be covered: gold, silver, base and critical metals.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic Metals Ltd. is a project generator at a very-large scale and currently has interests in more than 100 properties assembled by an accomplished exploration team utilizing a proprietary database. Through project farm-outs, investments, and royalty sales, the Company has built a strong treasury and sizeable shareholdings in other exploration companies

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Strategic Metals Ltd.
Doug Eaton President and CEO
6046872522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about STRATEGIC METALS LTD.
11/16Strategic Metals Ltd Expands Its Lance Property in the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon
CI
10/24Strategic Metals : Teslin Tlingit Council and Strategic Metals Ltd. Announce Access and Ex..
PU
10/24Teslin Tlingit Council and Strategic Metals Ltd. Announce Access and Exploration Agreem..
CI
08/25Tranche Update on Strategic Metals Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 1, ..
CI
08/25Strategic Metals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
07/13Rockhaven Resources Ltd. announced that it has received CAD 4.905 million in funding fr..
CI
07/05Condire Management, LP acquired 2.89% stake in Stra..
CI
06/02Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Details Concerning Exploration Programs It Will Conduct..
CI
06/02Strategic Metals : plans geophysical surveys at three highly prospective Porphyry Copper p..
PU
06/02Rockhaven Resources Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 6.375 million in fund..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,54 M -3,39 M -3,39 M
Net cash 2021 16,5 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,2 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart STRATEGIC METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Strategic Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Eaton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Larry Bryce Donaldson Chief Financial Officer
Bruce A. Youngman Chairman
Ian John Talbot Chief Operating Officer
Lee A. Groat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRATEGIC METALS LTD.-17.14%24
BHP GROUP LIMITED35.76%152 592
RIO TINTO PLC10.53%108 576
GLENCORE PLC42.95%86 032
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.05%47 536
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.35%42 510