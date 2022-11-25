Strategic Metals Ltd. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV: SMD) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on November 28th, 2022 at 02:00PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-smd-4/.

Strategic Metals is a successful explorer and project generator that provides leverage to metals markets through its North American projects, partnerships and investments. A track record of discovery, new major shareholdings and a growing portfolio of NSR royalties coupled with a strong treasury make Strategic a lower risk way for investors to participate in the high risk/high reward junior mining space.

Commodities to be covered: gold, silver, base and critical metals.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic Metals Ltd. is a project generator at a very-large scale and currently has interests in more than 100 properties assembled by an accomplished exploration team utilizing a proprietary database. Through project farm-outs, investments, and royalty sales, the Company has built a strong treasury and sizeable shareholdings in other exploration companies

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Strategic Metals Ltd.

Doug Eaton President and CEO

6046872522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs