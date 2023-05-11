Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Strategic Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMD   CA8627591073

STRATEGIC METALS LTD.

(SMD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:22:35 2023-05-10 pm EDT
0.2750 CAD   +1.85%
08:34aStrategic Metals : appoints new Chief Financial Officer and grants Incentive Stock Options
PU
04/27Strategic Metals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/23Strategic Metals Ltd. Discovers New Veins At Its Mt. Hinton Gold-Silver Project, Yukon
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Metals : appoints new Chief Financial Officer and grants Incentive Stock Options

05/11/2023 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 11, 2023 - Vancouver, B.C. - Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:SMD) ("Strategic") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Quinn Martin, CPA, CA as Strategic's new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Martin replaces Larry Donaldson, who held the position since February 2008. Mr. Donaldson will continue with Strategic as a consultant.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Larry for his hard work over the past 15 years and we are excited to welcome Quinn to the Strategic team" states W. Douglas Eaton, Strategic's President and CEO.

Quinn Martin is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 16 years' experience working with public companies in a variety of sectors. He currently provides CFO services to reporting issuers working in the mineral resource and biotechnology sectors, and also provides financial reporting consultancy services to numerous public companies in varying industries on Canadian Exchanges. Previously, Mr. Martin had spent 13 years working in assurance services for public companies at Davidson & Company LLP, where he was a Principal until his departure in 2018. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree at Thompson Rivers University in 2005 and received his Chartered Accountant (CPA) designation in 2009. Mr. Martin is currently a Principal at Donaldson Brohman Martin CPA Inc.

Strategic also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants, entitling those persons to purchase up to a total of 2,700,000 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 23 royalty interests, eight projects under option to others, and a portfolio of more than 90 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of over $3 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32.8% of Broden Mining Ltd., 34.5% of GGL Resources Corp., 29.6% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 19.6% of Honey Badger Silver Inc., 15.7% of Precipitate Gold Corp. and 17.2% of Silver Range Resources Ltd. All these companies are well funded and are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares and 5 million warrants of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc., a private Delaware corporation which recently completed another large financing to advance its environmentally friendly, cost-effective alternative to Portland cement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Strategic Metals Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 12:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STRATEGIC METALS LTD.
08:34aStrategic Metals : appoints new Chief Financial Officer and grants Incentive Stock Options
PU
04/27Strategic Metals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
01/23Strategic Metals Ltd. Discovers New Veins At Its Mt. Hinton Gold-Silver Project, Yukon
CI
01/19Benjamin Hill Enters into Option Agreement with Strategic Metals Ltd on the Alotta Prop..
AQ
01/19Strategic Metals Announces Alotta Property Option
AQ
01/121137708 B.C. Ltd. entered into an agreement to acquire Eleven critical metals propertie..
CI
01/121137708 B.C. Ltd. acquired Eleven critical metals properties in Yukon Territory and Nor..
CI
2022Strategic Metals Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on December 1, 2021, has expired.
CI
2022Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid to Succeed the Normal Cour..
AQ
2022Strategic Metals Reports High-Grade Copper, Cobalt and Gold Mineralization At Its Batt ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,12 M -2,33 M -2,33 M
Net cash 2022 16,8 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart STRATEGIC METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Strategic Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,28 CAD
Average target price 0,70 CAD
Spread / Average Target 155%
Managers and Directors
William Douglas Eaton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Larry Bryce Donaldson Chief Financial Officer
Bruce A. Youngman Chairman
Ian John Talbot Chief Operating Officer
Lee A. Groat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRATEGIC METALS LTD.5.77%23
BHP GROUP LIMITED-2.59%152 229
RIO TINTO PLC-14.03%106 426
GLENCORE PLC-19.42%70 120
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.65%45 285
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-24.49%37 404
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer