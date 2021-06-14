Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Strategic Metals Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMD   CA8627591073

STRATEGIC METALS LTD.

(SMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Metals : Announces Start of 2021 Exploration Program

06/14/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, BC - June 14, 2021- Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce work has started at two of the 24 wholly-owned projects it intends to explore during summer and fall of 2021.The work will include soil sampling, detailed mapping and prospecting in order to make new discoveries and progress existing targets toward drill readiness.The targets to be explored host a wide variety of metals and minerals, including, gold, silver, base metals and a variety of critical metals.

One crew is currently at the Alotta project, a promising copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry prospect located 50 km southwest of Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, where Rio Tinto Canada recently invested over $25 million.Alotta is marked by a strong 1.5 by 4 km soil geochemical anomaly that is confined to a large magnetic low, which appears to be related to pervasive alteration and sulphide replacement of magnetite.This project is one of 10 promising porphyry copper-gold projects that are owned by Strategic Metals.

[Link]

Another crew is at the Harry project, which hosts high-grade gold-copper mineralization related to a shear system.Historical hand trenching in an area of quartz float exposed veins grading 9.3 g/t gold, 27.4 g/t silver and 1.0% copper over 1.5 m.This project is located 70 km southeast of Whitehorse and 60 km east of the Mt. Skukum gold veins that are being aggressively explored by Whitehorse Gold.Strategic Metals owns more than 75 projects where gold and/or silver are major components of the mineralization.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a geologist with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 11 royalty interests, 8 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of more than 100 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of over $9 million and large shareholdings in a number of active mineral exploration companies including 38.9% of GGL Resources Corp., 33.5% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 19.9% of Honey Badger Silver Inc., 19.2% of Precipitate Gold Corp. and 18.7% of Silver Range Resources Ltd.All of these companies are well funded and are engaged in promising exploration projects.Strategic also owns 21.9% of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc., a private Delaware corporation which recently completed a US$9.2 million financing to advance its environmentally-friendly, cost-effective alternative to Portland cement. The current value of Strategic's stock portfolio is approximately $29 million.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'W. Douglas Eaton'

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Disclaimer

Strategic Metals Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STRATEGIC METALS LTD.
07:32aSTRATEGIC METALS  : Announces Start of 2021 Exploration Program
PU
06/08STRATEGIC METALS  : Announces Acquisition of Securities of Honey Badger Silver I..
PU
06/08Strategic Metals Closes Sale of Yukon Silver Properties, Taking a 19.9% Stake..
MT
06/08STRATEGIC METALS  : Honey Badger Silver Closes Yukon Silver Asset Purchase
AQ
06/03Honey Badger Edging Down Although Bolsters Board with Industry Leader
MT
06/02STRATEGIC METALS LTD  : . Announces Exploration Program at the GK Copper-Gold Pr..
AQ
06/01STRATEGIC METALS  : announces exploration program at the GK copper-gold project ..
PU
05/05HONEY BADGER SILVER  : Announces Mutually Agreed Time Extension for Closing of Y..
AQ
05/04Honey Badger Silver Reaches Deal to Extend Acquisition of Yukon Silver Proper..
MT
04/22STRATEGIC METALS  : Options Mt. Hinton Project, Yukon
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 4,45 M 3,66 M 3,66 M
Net cash 2020 26,4 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,3 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart STRATEGIC METALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Strategic Metals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Douglas Eaton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Larry Bryce Donaldson Chief Financial Officer
Ian John Talbot Chief Operating Officer
Bruce Joseph Kenway Independent Director
Lee A. Groat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEGIC METALS LTD.6.33%37
BHP GROUP15.37%175 388
RIO TINTO PLC11.86%143 278
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.80%54 989
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.97%36 490
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.70%19 097