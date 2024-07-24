Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. is a Canada-based company, which is focused on the production, development, and exploitation of cassiterite, tantalite and columbite concentrate. The Company produces various mineral concentrates, such as tin, tantalum and niobium. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. (SMS), produces, identifies, explores, and develops mineral resource properties in Spain. SMS holds 100% of the mining rights to the Penuota Project, located in the northwestern Spanish province of Ourense, and a 30% carried joint venture interest in the Alberta II and Carlota Lithium Project. Its Penouta Project is located in the northwestern Spanish province of Ourense, which covers approximately 282 hectares, which operates pen-pit mining of tin, tantalum, and niobium mineral resources. The Alberta II Project covers approximately 1,015 hectares. The Carlota Project covers approximately 2,670 hectares.