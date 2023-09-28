Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects. Its segments include Southern Minerals Group LLC (SMG), Development Asset and United Kingdom. The SMG segment is involved in the sale of magnetite to both the United States domestic market and transported magnetite to port for onward export sale. Development Asset segment holds the Leigh Creek Copper Mine Development Asset in Australia. The United Kingdom segment holds an investment in the Redmoor project in Cornwall, United Kingdom. Its Leigh Creek Copper Mine is situated in the North Flinders Ranges of South Australia, about 500 kilometers north of Adelaide. It covers about 935 square kilometers of exploration leases and consists of three sites. Its Cobre operation sells magnetite from a treated stockpile. Its Redmoor Project is located between the village of Kelly Bray and the small town of Callington in southeast Cornwall.