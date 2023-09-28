Strategic Minerals PLC - London-based mining company with projects in New Mexico, South Australia and the UK - Says pretax profit in the six months ended June 30 fell 78% to USD54,000 from USD248,000 a year prior, as revenue plunged to USD782,000 from USD1.3 million the year before. Notes a "significant drop" in sales at its Cobre project in New Mexico. Non-executive Chair Alan Broome says: "I look forward to further progressing our key strategic goals in 2023 and pushing onto a brighter 2024."
Current stock price: 0.15 pence, trading flat on Thursday
12-month change: down 50%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.