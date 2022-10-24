Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Strategic Minerals Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SML   GB00B4W8PD74

STRATEGIC MINERALS PLC

(SML)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
0.3000 GBX    0.00%
02:26aStrategic Minerals price increases boost revenue from Cobre project
AI
10/20Strategic Minerals plc Announces Sales Results for the 3 Months and 12 Months to 30 September 2022
CI
09/28Nickel North Adds 15 New Mineral Claims to The Hawk Ridge Ni-Cu-PGE Sulfide Project and Announces Attendance at XPLORE 2022 in Montreal, Quebec
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Minerals price increases boost revenue from Cobre project

10/24/2022 | 02:26am EDT
(Alliance News) - Strategic Minerals PLC on Thursday said price increases in July had boosted quarterly revenue, as it hoped for government funding for its Redmoor project.

In the three months that ended September 30, at the Cobre magnetite operation in New Mexico, the London-based exploration and production company recorded an increase in quarterly revenue to USD653,000 from USD607,000 last year. This was the result of price increases in July.

Strategic Minerals said "there appears to be no adverse effect on sales volumes from the price increase".

Annual sales in the twelve months to the end of September were weaker, at USD2.5 million compared to USD2.9 million last year, reflecting lower revenue prior to pricing increases.

Strategic Minerals said that "elevated transportation costs" continued to restrict sales expansion.

The company also noted that the UK government included tungsten and tin in its Critical Minerals list, raising the possibility that the company's Redmoor project can benefit from government funding.

Current plans for Redmoor, which is in Cornwall, south west England, have been built around the company's limited drill plans, although these may be rapidly expanded should additional funding be forthcoming.

Managing Director John Peters said: "Sales revenue levels continue to provide operational support, despite price increases...We are studiously preparing submissions for possible government funding of the Redmoor mine and believe that this project aligns well with the UK government's plans for the Critical Minerals sector."

Shares in Strategic Minerals closed 11% lower at 0.27 pence in London on Friday. The stock is down 38% over the past 12 months.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COBRE LIMITED 3.45% 0.15 Delayed Quote.54.26%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 -0.17% 542.5426 Real-time Quote.-21.84%
STRATEGIC MINERALS PLC 0.00% 0.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,61 M - -
Net income 2021 0,16 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,78 M 6,78 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 81,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Peters Managing Director & Director
Karen Ruth Williams Chief Financial Officer
Alan John Broome Non-Executive Independent Chairman
Peter Verdun Wale Executive Director
Jeffrey Mark Harrison Non-Executive Director
