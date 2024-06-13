Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2024) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it proposes to undertake an up to $4,500,000 non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares (the "Charity FT Shares") to be sold to charitable purchasers at a price of $0.30 per Charity FT Share. The gross proceeds received from the sale of the Charity FT Shares will be used for work programs on the Company's exploration properties. All securities issued and sold under this financing will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada. The Company expects to complete this Charity FT Share financing on or before June 24, 2024.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals essential for the global green energy shift. For updates and the latest insights, explore our Investor Portal.

